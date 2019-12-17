CineLife Entertainment Announces Special Exhibition Event "Gauguin From The National Gallery, London"

Filmed in Tahiti, France, the Marquesas Islands and the UK by award-winning producer-director Patricia Wheatley (Pompeii Live, Hokusai from the British Museum), the documentary explores Gauguin's extraordinary – and often problematic – artistic achievement, with commentary from his descendants, contemporary artists and world experts. The film examines Gauguin's legacy not only through the lens of art history, but also those of gender and post-colonial politics, reassessing his treatment of young indigenous women and his role in 19th century French colonialism.

The exhibition private view is led by co-curator Christopher Riopelle, who says, "I think of Gauguin as a great artist for his formal inventiveness, for the richness of content in his art. At the same time, he has become a focus for contemporary issues. We can't help but think about the treatment of women and girls, of his other bad behavior. It means that he's very much alive for us."

CineLife Entertainment's Executive Vice President, Bernadette McCabe adds, "We're thrilled to give art enthusiasts the opportunity to see this exhibition and present a new film that celebrates this extraordinary artist while not shying away from the challenging aspects of his achievement."

Watch Trailer: https://vimeo.com/365857943

Tickets available at: www.CineLifeEntertainment.com/Event/Gauguin

Spotlight Cinema Networks is the only cinema advertising company dedicated to serving the needs of arthouse and luxury exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, event cinema and digital display distribution. CineLife Entertainment® acquires and distributes event cinema and alternative content titles in the U.S. and international markets. Spotlight Cinema Networks is owned by Wagner-Cuban Companies and Arthouse Marketing Group, and represents the top exhibitors in these genres, including segment leaders Angelika Film Center, Laemmle Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse, Silverspot Cinemas. www.CineLifeEntertainment.com

The National Gallery is one of the greatest art galleries in the world. Founded by Parliament in 1824, the Gallery houses the nation's collection of paintings in the Western European tradition from the late 13th to early 20th century. The collection includes works by Bellini, Cézanne, Degas, Leonardo da Vinci, Monet, Raphael, Rembrandt, Renoir, Rubens, Titian, Turner, Van Dyck, Van Gogh and Velázquez. www.NationalGallery.org.uk

More2Screen is a leading distributor of Event Cinema with an unparalleled reputation among its blue-chip partners for professionalism, responsiveness and the delivery of great cinema events to audiences around the world for a maximum commercial return. Founded in 2006 by CEO Christine Costello, it has been a global pioneer in the harnessing of digital technology to bring the very best in live music, performance arts and cultural entertainment to local cinema audiences. In collaboration with its stellar list of long-standing content partners, More2Screen has acted as consultants, producers and worldwide distributors in bringing over 150 'special event' productions to its network of more than 7,000 cinemas in 65+ international territories. www.More2Screen.com

SOURCE CineLife Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.CineLifeEntertainment.com

