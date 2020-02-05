CineLife Entertainment Brings "Rigoletto on the Lake" Opera from the 2019 Bregenz Festival to U.S. Theaters

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CineLife Entertainment® and CinemaLive are bringing a new production of Giuseppe Verdi's opera Rigoletto, captured live at the 74th Bregenz Festival, to U.S. cinemas beginning February 10, 2020, through February 16.

One of Verdi's most popular works, Rigoletto is a story of sacrifice and revenge, of a father's rage and a daughter's shame. It features several of opera's best-known arias, including "Cortigiani, vil razza dannata," "Caro nome," and the instantly recognizable "La donna è mobile."

The striking set was erected on the shore of Lake Constance, created by Philipp Stölzl and Heike Vollmer, featuring a fourteen-meter high clown's head fixed onto a crane that can lift, lower and rotate. It serves as the stage's centrepiece and an artistic representation of the iconic Rigoletto court jester imagery, and a pair of fully mechanised hands rise out of the water on either side.

Stephen Costello, Vladimir Stoyanov and Mélissa Petit lead the voice cast, supported by the Prague Philharmonic Choir, and accompanied by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra. Circus stunts staged by Wired Aerial Theatre are performed at incredible heights above the lake.

Director Philipp Stölzl stated, "Rigoletto is a fascinating piece, without the classic separation between hero and villain. With this production we'll be going inside a colourful, circus-like and carnivalesque world, with a liberal dose of commedia dell'arte."

CineLife Entertainment's Executive Vice President, Bernadette McCabe said, "We're thrilled to bring this unforgettable experience – staging genius, sublime music, and gorgeous open-air filming – to U.S. cinemas. We're passionate about featuring curated, unique content that raises the bar for cinema experiences. Rigoletto strikes the perfect tone for our audiences with a love for musically and visually rich entertainment."

View the Rigoletto trailer at https://vimeo.com/368595981; tickets are available at www.CineLifeEntertainment.com/event/Rigoletto/.

