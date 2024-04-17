Cinema Is Coming Home: Sony Electronics Introduces its Brightest and Best Sounding BRAVIA® TVs to Further Enrich the Authentic Cinematic Experience at Home

Sony aims to contribute to an inclusive society through its business by increasing accessibility to enable those with diverse needs to utilize its products.

BRAVIA is designed to enhance the authenticity of cinematic content, delivering impressive picture and sound at home as the filmmakers intended. By unifying TVs, soundbars, and other home audio technologies under the single brand, BRAVIA, Sony aims for customers to have a simplified home theater setup to enjoy the ultimate cinematic experience of immersive picture and sound. The matching features and design of BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theater home audio products make it easier for consumers to choose their ideal combination of products to complete their home theater.

"Sony has been operating at the heart of the film industry for decades and has unique positioning with their experience in film creation, professional production equipment, and distribution. We want to bring that expertise to consumers' homes by integrating it into our new BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theater home audio devices," said Yoshihiro Ono, Head of Home Entertainment Business Unit, Sony Corporation. "We are excited to launch these new products and for consumers to have an upgraded cinematic experience in their homes."

Cinema is Coming Home with BRAVIA

The BRAVIA 9 Flagship Mini LED is Sony's brightest 4K TV ever with thousands of Mini LEDs precisely controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive™1, based on technology found in Sony's professional monitors used by filmmakers. With higher luminance than ever, new color volumes can be reached. BRAVIA 9 can accurately reproduce natural scenes in detail, hosting approximately 325% more dimming zones and being approximately 50% brighter than its predecessor, the 2023 X95L model. The model includes X-Wide Angle™ to preserve color and brightness while viewing the TV from any angle, and X-Anti Reflection™ to reduce screen glare so all viewers have a premium picture. Additionally, BRAVIA 9 features Acoustic Multi-Audio+ and is the world's first2 TV with upward firing Beam Tweeters in addition to side Frame Tweeters to deliver cinematic surround sound.

BRAVIA 9, BRAVIA 8 and BRAVIA 7 use the intelligent XR Processor™ that uses a scene recognition system to analyze every frame with high accuracy, and then optimizes the picture for ultimate realism. Reinforced by XR Triluminos Pro™ these models can display billions of accurate colors and enhance the range of hues and saturation to reveal extremely precise color in every scene, just as the filmmaker intended.

Partnering to Deliver the Best Cinematic Experience

BRAVIA TVs are equipped with Studio Calibrated Pictures modes aimed to reproduce the image quality intended by filmmakers on your TV at home. In addition to the existing Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and SONY PICTURES CORE Calibrated Mode (formerly BRAVIA CORE),3, 4 Prime Video Calibrated Mode is a new mode designed to provide customers with even more ways to experience premium entertainment through the lens of the creator. With Prime Video Calibrated Mode, customers can enjoy optimum picture quality that is automatically calibrated across movies, series, and for the first time, live sports. 3, 5

Studio Calibrated modes:

Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode 4

SONY PICTURES CORE Calibrated Mode 5 (formerly BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode)

(formerly BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode) NEW - Prime Video Calibrated Mode6

Both BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theater home audio products are compatible with IMAX Enhanced and certified by IMAX and DTS® to get the best possible IMAX movie experience from SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE) and select films on Disney+. BRAVIA users can enjoy optimized IMAX picture and sound with IMAX Enhanced mode, including IMAX Enhanced sound with DTS:X.6 SONY PICTURES CORE will introduce select series of Crunchyroll– a streaming service focused on anime. This will add a host of Crunchyroll anime series to customers with an included streaming package7.

IMAX:

"We're excited to bring audiences an unrivaled cinematic experience in the home and beyond with Sony's new BRAVIA IMAX Enhanced certified TVs and BRAVIA Theater home audio products," said Vikram Arumilli, SVP and GM, Streaming and Consumer Technology at IMAX. "IMAX Enhanced is designed to preserve and enhance filmmaker's vision and intent, and Sony's expanded device offering adds more ways for fans to experience the power of IMAX through some of the most iconic films hosted on the platform."

Dolby:

"Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do at Dolby," said Mahesh Balakrishnan, Vice President of Consumer Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. "With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, creatives have a wider set of tools to work with so audiences can experience their stories exactly as they envisioned. Through the combination of Sony best-in-class engineering and Dolby's industry leading innovations, consumers can enjoy truly cinematic Dolby experiences on their favorite Sony BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theater devices."

BRAVIA TV + BRAVIA Theater Integration

In cinemas, speakers are usually located behind the screen, which has numerous small holes for sound to pass through allowing the dialogue you hear to sound like it is coming from the correct position of the image projected on screen. Select BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theater products feature Acoustic Center Sync,8 which mimics the cinema experience by fusing the sound of the TV's speakers and the soundbar seamlessly, elevating the audio and dialogue to precisely match the action on screen.

New to BRAVIA TVs is Voice Zoom 3™, which recognizes human dialogue through AI algorithms and amplifies or reduces its volume so hard to hear dialogue sounds loud and clear, even in the most intense action scenes.9 When connected together, BRAVIA Theater is able to tap into Voice Zoom 3 and utilize the technology to improve dialogue volume as well. This function and more can be controlled through the BRAVIA Connect App (formerly Home Entertainment Connect App) which guides users through initial setup, adjusts volume, sound field, and more.15 Settings for Voice Zoom 3, Acoustic Center Sync, BRAVIA Theater audio products connected to BRAVIA, and other TV features can now be operated using the BRAVIA Connect without displaying the menu bar on the TV screen while watching a movie.

BRAVIA TV models, prices, and features

BRAVIA 9 Mini LED (85", 75", 65") 85" Class (84.6" diag): $5,499.99 USD MSRP/ $6.499.99 CA MSRP 75" Class (74.5" diag): $3,999.99 USD MSRP/ $4,799.99 CA MSRP 65" Class (64.5" diag): $3,299.99 USD MSRP/ $3,999.99 CA MSRP

BRAVIA 8 OLED (77", 65", 55") 77" Class (76.7" diag): $3,899.99 USD MSRP/ $4,899.99 CA MSRP 65" Class (64.5" diag): $2,799.99 USD MSRP/ $3,399.99 CA MSRP 55" Class (54.6" diag): $1,999.99 USD MSRP/ $2,499.99 CA MSRP

BRAVIA 7 Mini LED (85", 75", 65", 55") 85" Class (84.6" diag): $3,499.99 USD MSRP/ $4,699.99 CA MSRP 75" Class (74.5" diag): $2,799.99 USD MSRP/ $3,599.99 CA MSRP 65" Class (64.5" diag): $2,299.99 USD MSRP/ $2,699.99 CA MSRP 55" Class (54.6" diag): $1,899.99 USD MSRP/ $2,299.99 CA MSRP

BRAVIA 3 LED (85", 75", 65", 55", 50", 43") 85" Class (84.6" diag): $1,799.99 USD MSRP/ $2,499.99 CA MSRP 75" Class (74.5" diag): $1,299.99 USD MSRP/ $1,699.99 CA MSRP 65" Class (64.5" diag): $999.99 USD MSRP/ $1,299.99 CA MSRP 55" Class (54.6" diag): $849.99 USD MSRP/ $999.99 CA MSRP 50" Class (49.5" diag): $699.99 USD MSRP/ $849.99 CA MSRP 43" Class (42.5" diag): $599.99 USD MSRP/ $749.99 CA MSRP



Key BRAVIA TV Lineup Features:

All streaming on one screen: Google TV™ brings together your favorite entertainment from across your apps and organizes it all. And with Google Assistant™, users can simply use their voice to search and ask questions. 10

Google TV™ brings together your favorite entertainment from across your apps and organizes it all. And with Google Assistant™, users can simply use their voice to search and ask questions. Movies included with BRAVIA TV: Get movies included within the SONY PICTURES CORE app (formerly BRAVIA CORE). 11

Get movies included within the SONY PICTURES CORE app (formerly BRAVIA CORE). Studio calibrated picture: Get picture quality just as the creators intended with studio calibrated picture modes specially designed for Netflix, Prime Video, and SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE). 3, 4, 5

Get picture quality just as the creators intended with studio calibrated picture modes specially designed for Netflix, Prime Video, and SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE). More immersive movie experience: Get a truly cinematic viewing experience with support for Dolby Vision® and Atmos®, IMAX® Enhanced, and DTS:X®. 12

Get a truly cinematic viewing experience with support for Dolby Vision® and Atmos®, IMAX® Enhanced, and DTS:X®. Features for PlayStation® 5: Take PS5® gaming to the next level with exclusive features – Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode – that optimizes picture quality for gaming and streaming. 13

Take PS5® gaming to the next level with exclusive features – Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode – that optimizes picture quality for gaming and streaming. Perfectly pairs with Sony soundbars : Pair BRAVIA TV with compatible Sony soundbars for the ultimate cinema-like experience at home.

: Pair BRAVIA TV with compatible Sony soundbars for the ultimate cinema-like experience at home. All game settings in one place: Game Menu puts all the gaming picture settings and exclusive assist features in one place.

Game Menu puts all the gaming picture settings and exclusive assist features in one place. Compatible with BRAVIA CAM: BRAVIA CAM (sold separately) automatically optimizes picture and sound according to the room environment 14 , and users can enjoy video chat on a bigger screen. 3

BRAVIA CAM (sold separately) automatically optimizes picture and sound according to the room environment , and users can enjoy video chat on a bigger screen. All Eco settings in one place: Eco Dashboard keeps all energy efficiency settings in one place, making it easier to change them individually or in one go.19

BRAVIA 9 Mini LED Key Features:

[85" class (84.6" diag.), 75" class (74.5" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.)]

Mini LED brightness and contrast : Thousands of Mini LEDs are precisely controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive™ to deliver authentic contrast and Sony's brightest ever 4K TV.

: Thousands of Mini LEDs are precisely controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive™ to deliver authentic contrast and Sony's brightest ever TV. Billions of real-world colors : Access billions of accurate real-world colors with QLED technology and XR Triluminos Pro™.

: Access billions of accurate real-world colors with QLED technology and XR Triluminos Pro™. Powerful TV processing : XR Processor™ intelligently enhances every scene in real-time boosting color, contrast, and clarity.

: XR Processor™ intelligently enhances every scene in real-time boosting color, contrast, and clarity. Beautiful picture from any angle : Get a premium picture, with reduced glare, from every seat in the room with X-Wide Angle™ and X-Anti Reflection™.

: Get a premium picture, with reduced glare, from every seat in the room with X-Wide Angle™ and X-Anti Reflection™. Cinematic surround sound: With Acoustic Multi-Audio+™, and support for Dolby Atmos®, up-firing Beam Tweeters and Frame Tweeters produce room filling cinematic surround sound.

With Acoustic Multi-Audio+™, and support for Dolby Atmos®, up-firing Beam Tweeters and Frame Tweeters produce room filling cinematic surround sound. Loud and clear dialog: Hear people's voices clearly, even in loud action scenes, with Voice Zoom 3™. 8

Hear people's voices clearly, even in loud action scenes, with Voice Zoom 3™. HDMI 2.1 features: Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features 4K /120, VRR, ALLM and the newly added Source-based Tone Mapping (SBTM). 16

Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features /120, VRR, ALLM and the newly added Source-based Tone Mapping (SBTM). Beautifully designed: Premium four-way stand – two low-profile positions for wide or narrow furniture, or two raised positions to accommodate a soundbar. 17

Premium four-way stand – two low-profile positions for wide or narrow furniture, or two raised positions to accommodate a soundbar. Premium backlit Eco Remote: Sony's rechargeable and backlit Premium Eco Remote uses approximately 79.7% recycled plastic.

For full BRAVIA 9 specifications, please visit: https://www.electronics.sony.com/Bravia9 (US) and https://www.sony.ca/en/bravia (CA)

BRAVIA 8 OLED Key Features:

[77" class (76.7" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.), 55" class (54.6" diag.)]

Pure black OLED contrast : Over 8 million self-lit pixels are precisely controlled to produce pure black with high brightness.

: Over 8 million self-lit pixels are precisely controlled to produce pure black with high brightness. Billions of real-world colors: Access billions of accurate real-world colors XR Triluminos Pro™.

Access billions of accurate real-world colors XR Triluminos Pro™. Powerful TV processing: XR Processor™ intelligently enhances every scene in real-time boosting color, contrast, and clarity.

XR Processor™ intelligently enhances every scene in real-time boosting color, contrast, and clarity. Cinematic sound: With Acoustic Surface Audio+™, hear true immersive audio from the entire screen, perfectly matching sound to the action. The screen is the speaker.

With Acoustic Surface Audio+™, hear true immersive audio from the entire screen, perfectly matching sound to the action. The screen is the speaker. Loud and clear dialog : Hear people's voices clearly, even in loud action scenes, with Voice Zoom 3™. 8

: Hear people's voices clearly, even in loud action scenes, with Voice Zoom 3™. HDMI 2.1 features: Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features 4K /120, VRR, ALLM, and the newly added Source-based Tone Mapping (SBTM). 16

Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features /120, VRR, ALLM, and the newly added Source-based Tone Mapping (SBTM). Beautifully designed: Premium four-way stand – two low-profile positions for wide or narrow furniture, or two raised positions to accommodate a soundbar.17

For full BRAVIA 8 specifications, please visit: https://www.electronics.sony.com/Bar8 and https://www.sony.ca/en/bravia (CA)

BRAVIA 7 Mini LED Key Features:

[85" class (84.6" diag.), 75" class (74.5" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.), 55" class (54.6" diag.)]

Mini LED brightness and contrast : Thousands of Mini LEDs are precisely controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive™ to deliver captivating brightness and authentic contrast.

: Thousands of Mini LEDs are precisely controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive™ to deliver captivating brightness and authentic contrast. Billions of real-world colors : Access billions of accurate real-world colors with QLED technology and XR Triluminos Pro™.

: Access billions of accurate real-world colors with QLED technology and XR Triluminos Pro™. Powerful TV processing: XR Processor™ intelligently enhances every scene in real-time boosting color, contrast, and clarity.

XR Processor™ intelligently enhances every scene in real-time boosting color, contrast, and clarity. Cinematic sound: With Acoustic Multi-Audio™, sound positioning tweeters produce wider, elevated sound that matches the picture you see.

With Acoustic Multi-Audio™, sound positioning tweeters produce wider, elevated sound that matches the picture you see. Loud and clear dialog : Hear people's voices clearly, even in loud action scenes, with Voice Zoom 3™. 8

: Hear people's voices clearly, even in loud action scenes, with Voice Zoom 3™. HDMI 2.1 features: Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features 4K /120, VRR, ALLM, and the newly added Source-based Tone Mapping (SBTM). 15

Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features /120, VRR, ALLM, and the newly added Source-based Tone Mapping (SBTM). Beautifully designed: Premium four-way stand – two low-profile positions for wide or narrow furniture, or two raised positions to accommodate a soundbar.16

For full BRAVIA 7 specifications, please visit: https://www.electronics.sony.com/Bravia7 and https://www.sony.ca/en/bravia (CA)

BRAVIA 3 LED Key Features:

Intelligent TV processing: 4K HDR Processor X1™ intelligently enhances every scene in real-time boosting color, contrast, and clarity.

HDR Processor X1™ intelligently enhances every scene in real-time boosting color, contrast, and clarity. Real-world colors: With Triluminos Pro™, see over a billion accurate colors for lifelike picture quality that is vivid and bright.

With Triluminos Pro™, see over a billion accurate colors for lifelike picture quality that is vivid and bright. Upscale content – Bring back lost detail and see content upscaled to near-4K resolution with 4K X-Reality™ PRO. 17

Bring back lost detail and see content upscaled to near-4K resolution with X-Reality™ PRO. Smooth and clear action: See blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports and movies powered by Motionflow XR™ technology.

See blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports and movies powered by Motionflow XR™ technology. Full, clear sound: Sony's innovative X-Balanced Speaker™, and support for Dolby Atmos®, provides clear natural sound for all content.

For full BRAVIA 3 specifications, please visit: https://www.electronics.sony.com/Bravia3 and https://www.sony.ca/en/bravia (CA)

Environmental initiatives:

Sony has set forth an environmental plan called Road to Zero, which aims to achieve zero environmental impact through its business activities and product life cycles by 2050. To contribute to this vision, Sony will pursue innovations for its BRAVIA products that provide the best viewing experience with high picture and sound quality and a premium design all the while contributing to reducing its environmental impact.

Reduced power consumption:

BRAVIA 9 and BRAVIA 7 use Sony's proprietary Mini LED processing technology to automatically optimize each scene to achieve both high brightness and low-power consumption. In addition, the newly evolved Eco Dashboard allows users to easily set and manage various energy saving settings of BRAVIA TVs all at once. Users can check the amount of power used and tips for saving energy18.

Reducing virgin plastic usage in products:

To reduce environmental impact, Sony is working on multiple aspects of the product life cycle, such as reduction of virgin plastic use, improvement of transportation efficiency, and reviewing energy consumption during use.

From material development to exterior design, Sony has succeeded in significantly increasing the use of recycled materials in its BRAVIA products while maintaining a high-quality finish. SORPLAS™19, a recycled plastic developed by Sony, is used for the back cover20, which has the largest surface area on a TV, with approximately 65%21 of the total plastic used being recycled material. The compact Eco Remote is also made from approximately 79.7% recycled plastic22.

Commitment to accessibility

Sony aims to contribute to an inclusive society through its business by increasing accessibility to enable those with diverse needs to utilize its products. BRAVIA develops products with accessibility in mind so that all customers can enjoy the movie experience.

The Talkback screen reader function allows users to check program listings and set up your TV without looking at the screen. It also can enlarge text and display it on the screen. Additionally, the tactile dots on the HDMI and S-Center terminals of BRAVIA TV match those found on the BRAVIA Theater products to simplify the process of locating and connecting ports for a smooth setup experience.

Color inversion makes it possible to invert the brightness of colors so that bright areas become dark, and dark areas become bright. This feature can be turned on or off as needed. If the text is easier to read with a dark or bright background color, users can use color inversion to change the background color.

Voice commands can be used to operate the BRAVIA TV, such as turning the power on/off and adjusting the volume. BRAVIA TVs are also equipped with shortcut commands that allow users to quickly and easily turn on/off accessibility features, allowing both those who require them and those who do not to use the same TV set without stress.

Click here for more on BRAVIA and accessibility

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business in the Sony Group. With the vision to "continue to deliver Kando and Anshin* to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges," Sony Corporation supports the Sony Group with technology to create the entertainment of the future together with creators. For more information, visit: www.sony.net.

*Both Japanese words, Kando means emotion and Anshin has various meanings such as peace of mind, reassurance, reliability and trust.

1 Available in BRAVIA 9 and BRAVIA 7.

2 As of April 2024. According to Sony research.

3 Prime Video Calibrated Mode will be available via firmware update about Summer 2024.

4 Available in BRAVIATM 9, 8 and 7. Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capabilities, and content availability. www.netflix.com/termsofuse

5 Available in BRAVIATM 9, 8 and 7, Services availability depends on countries/regions.

6 Available in BRAVIATM 9, 8 and 7 . Prime Video Calibrated Mode will be available via firmware update about Summer 2024.

7 For SONY PICTURES CORE terms and conditions, please access https://electronics.sony.com/bravia-core

8 Acoustic Center Sync works with compatible BRAVIA TVs. For full compatibility list: https://www.sony.net/hav_faq . Acoustic Center Sync feature will be available via firmware update about Spring 2024.

9 Voice Zoom 3 feature will be available via a future firmware update about Summer 2024. Compatible with home theater products: BRAVIA Theater Quad, BRAVIA Theater Bar 9, BRAVIA Theater Bar 8.

10 User must accept Google Terms of Service (http://www.google.com/policies/terms/), Google Play Terms of Service (https://play.google.com/intl/en-US_us/about/play-terms/index.html), and Privacy Policy (http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/) to use this product. User consents to a mandatory software update at set-up and such other additional updates that may be required in the future by Google and/or Sony. User must connect to a Google Account to use certain advertised features, including voice to activate linked apps, and install certain apps and operating software during setup. Use of this product without connecting to a Google Account allows only basic features and certain apps. Features and specifications are subject to change without notice. Wireless connectivity requires 802.11 home network (802.11n recommended). Network services, content, operating system, and software of this product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration, and credit card information. Apps must be compatible with this product. App availability varies by region and device.

11 Purchase an eligible TV and register for SONY PICTURES CORE™ by February 23, 2025 to be eligible for promotion offers. Available movies subject to change. Terms and conditions apply, for full details see https://www.sony.net/bravia-core. Network services, content, and operating system and software of product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration, and credit card information.

12 Dolby Vision and Atmos content compatible with streaming services or compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold separately).

13 To activate Auto HDR Tone Mapping, must enable feature when pairing PS5 to the TV for the first time; or will need to perform factory reset on PS5 and enable the feature during initial setup. Auto Genre Picture Mode works when Auto Picture Mode on the TV is set to ON. Both features are supported only when PS5 and TV are directly connected, or via compatible Sony soundbar. Applicable TV models: Z9K, A95K, A95L, A80K, A80L, XR80B, X95K, X95L, XR90B, X93L, XR70B, X90K, X90L, X85K, S30B, X80K

14 BRAVIA 9, 8 and 7 only

15 Game title supporting VRR and/or 4K/120fps required. VRR results may vary depending on the game you're playing. If enabling VR results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn it off at any time.

16 Actual look may differ depending on TV size and type of cables used. Applicable soundbar models when the TV stand is set to inside raised position: BRAVIA Theater Bar 9, BRAVIA Theater Bar 8.

17 Upscaled, simulated and enhanced 4K images will vary based on source content.

18 The look and features available through the Eco Dashboard vary by model. Power consumption is an approximate value and may differ from the actual value.

19 SORPLAS: Sustainable Oriented Recycled Plastic.

20 In BRAVIA 9 and 8. SORPLAS™ may not be used for parts depending on the time of production.

21 Depending on model and size.

22 May not be used for parts depending on the time of production.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.