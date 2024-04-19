Sony Electronics Introduces New Digital Multimedia Receiver to Car AV Line

The XAV-AX3700 includes customizable and accessible features as well as a sleek and simple design.

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced a new addition to its line of car AV receivers, the XAV-AX3700. The XAV-AX3700 includes a customizable experience to fit user's personal viewing preference, while providing optimal sound. This new model includes a large anti-glare screen with an enhanced user interface and customizations, along with space saving installation and exceptional wireless audio quality to provide a simple and sleek addition to the vehicle.

XAV-AX3700 Key Features:

The XAV-AX3700 includes customizable and accessible features as well as a sleek and simple design.

Apple CarPlay ® : Apple CarPlay 1 enables iPhone ® users to make phone calls, listen to music, send and receive messages, access their favorite apps, get directions with real-time traffic conditions —including third party navigation apps— and so much more directly from the dashboard, all while allowing the driver to stay focused on the road.

Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to make phone calls, listen to music, send and receive messages, access their favorite apps, get directions with real-time traffic conditions —including third party navigation apps— and so much more directly from the dashboard, all while allowing the driver to stay focused on the road. 6.95-inch Anti-glare Sleek Touchscreen : The anti-glare 17.6cm (6.95") touchscreen and clean interface design ensure a stylish and efficient user experience.

: The anti-glare 17.6cm (6.95") touchscreen and clean interface design ensure a stylish and efficient user experience. Simple Button Control: Large keys were incorporated in the button design to seamlessly fit with the sleek display. Access volume, source, sound settings, and voice control for safe and easy operation on the road.

Large keys were incorporated in the button design to seamlessly fit with the sleek display. Access volume, source, sound settings, and voice control for safe and easy operation on the road. Quick Wake Up : With Sony's Quick Wake Up feature, you're ready to go right after turning on the ignition. 2

: With Sony's Quick Wake Up feature, you're ready to go right after turning on the ignition. Customizable Wallpaper: User personalization is simple with a custom wallpaper setting that includes various color presets or the ability to upload JPEG images from a USB device.

User personalization is simple with a custom wallpaper setting that includes various color presets or the ability to upload JPEG images from a USB device. Selectable Clock Design : Now the center clock indication has three options – analog clock face, digital, and none. Users can choose their preferred clock design to combine with their wallpaper.

: Now the center clock indication has three options – analog clock face, digital, and none. Users can choose their preferred clock design to combine with their wallpaper. Space Saving Installation with Single DIN Rear Chassis: The rear chassis is designed with single-DIN dimensions that gives enough room under the radio for cable harnesses, steering wheel control and integration boxes, etc. This also provides the ability to install the radio in vehicles that may have obstructions behind the radio mounting area.

The rear chassis is designed with single-DIN dimensions that gives enough room under the radio for cable harnesses, steering wheel control and integration boxes, etc. This also provides the ability to install the radio in vehicles that may have obstructions behind the radio mounting area. USB Type-C ® Compatible : USB Type-C ® (Hi-speed) compatible reversible connection interface ensures safe and easy plug in, while it can carry 5V 3.0A maximum current for updated smartphone connectivity. 3

: USB Type-C (Hi-speed) compatible reversible connection interface ensures safe and easy plug in, while it can carry 5V 3.0A maximum current for updated smartphone connectivity. 3-preout Terminals for Your Future System : The 3-preout connectivity allows customers to build a full acoustic system, a mono amplifier, and 4-channel amplifier for even louder and powerful sound reproduction.

: The 3-preout connectivity allows customers to build a full acoustic system, a mono amplifier, and 4-channel amplifier for even louder and powerful sound reproduction. Rear View Camera Ready with Adjustable Parking Guidelines: Users can see the image of a connected rear view camera when shifting the vehicle's transmission lever to the R (Reverse) position or tapping the Rear Camera icon in the home screen.

Users can see the image of a connected rear view camera when shifting the vehicle's transmission lever to the R (Reverse) position or tapping the Rear Camera icon in the home screen. iDatalink ® Maestro ® Compatible : iDatalink ® Maestro ® connects the vehicle's onboard computer with car audio, making it work as a customized display for the car's factory-equipped functions and features. 4

: iDatalink Maestro connects the vehicle's onboard computer with car audio, making it work as a customized display for the car's factory-equipped functions and features. SiriusXM Radio Ready with Enhanced Interface: The latest design interface includes station logo indication to ensure a more intuitive operation when users connect their SiriusXM ® Radio satellite tuner. 5

The latest design interface includes station logo indication to ensure a more intuitive operation when users connect their SiriusXM Radio satellite tuner. Sound Customization : The built-in DSP offers sound processing and time alignment down to a remarkable 1cm for each of the 5 addressable channels (4 speakers + subwoofer via pre-out). A 14-band EQ enables adjustment on the overall sound to customers' music or taste.

: The built-in DSP offers sound processing and time alignment down to a remarkable 1cm for each of the 5 addressable channels (4 speakers + subwoofer via pre-out). A 14-band EQ enables adjustment on the overall sound to customers' music or taste. LDAC for Exceptional Sound Quality : Connect compatible devices to stream audio at 96 kHz / 24-bit sampling with bitrates up to 3x higher (990 kbps) than conventional Bluetooth ® .

: Connect compatible devices to stream audio at 96 kHz / 24-bit sampling with bitrates up to 3x higher (990 kbps) than conventional Bluetooth . FLAC Audio File Compatible: Plays back FLAC files with up to 24-bit depth and sampling frequency at 384 kHz.6

Environment in Mind:

Sony's products are not only designed to be stylish but also with the environment in mind. For the individual packaging of the XAV-AX3700, up to 90% of the cushions are made of paper materials, and compared to the prior model, printed information has been carefully considered for simplicity and length to reduce printer ink usage by approximately 80%, reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Pricing and Availability:

The XAV-AX3700 will have a suggested retail price of $399.99 USD / $549.99 CA and available for purchase June 2024 at Sony authorized dealers.

For more information on the new XAV-AX3700 in the US, please visit the product website: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/all-car-marine-audio/p/xavax

For more information on the new XAV-AX3700 in Canada, please visit the product website: https://www.sony.ca/en/car-audio/products/xav-ax3700, https://www.sony.ca/fr/car-audio/products/xav-ax3700

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.net/ for more information.

1 Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Some features, applications, and services are not available in all areas. Apple CarPlay and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Learn more at www.apple.com/ios/carplay.

2 Less than 8 seconds. Time measured approximately until safety caution is displayed.

3 A Type-C® extension' cable supplied. No regular Type-C® cable included.

4 Maestro® RR and RR2 sold separately. Features vary by vehicle. For details, visit http://maestro.idatalink.com/ iDatalink® Maestro® are registered trademarks of Automotive Data Solutions Inc."

5 SiriusXM®Ready Available in the United States and Canada only. SiriusXM Connect Vehicle Tuner and subscription sold separately.

6 With down conversion to 96 kHz.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.