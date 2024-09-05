Cinema is Coming Home: Sony Electronics Introduces Two New 4K HDR Laser BRAVIA® Projectors with XR Processor

The new projectors are the first to join Sony's comprehensive BRAVIA home cinema line-up, made available alongside the BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theatre home audio products. BRAVIA is designed to enhance the authenticity of cinematic content, delivering impressive picture and sound at home as the filmmakers intended. These new projectors offer exceptional image clarity, color, and contrast as well as professional-grade visual experiences inside the home.

Professional-grade cinematic HDR experience

The BRAVIA Projector 8 and BRAVIA Projector 9 4K HDR laser projectors are the first to utilize the XR Processor for Projector in Sony's home cinema projector line-up which includes XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, XR Deep Black, XR TRILUMINOS PRO and XR Clear Image to deliver a professional-grade cinematic experience. XR Dynamic Tone Mapping analyzes peak brightness frame by frame, and delivers optimal tone mapping, showcasing images with rich gradation, high brightness, and authentic colors. In addition, XR Deep Black controls powerful laser dimming in dark scenes, bringing deeper blacks while maintaining tone and color expression. The XR TRILUMINOS PRO feature brings over a billion colors to life and is redefined by XR Clear Image technology, upscaling all imagery to 4K quality1 by using a vast database to recreate lost texture and detail, all while minimizing noise.

Designed for the Home

These projectors are equipped with Sony's unique Laser light source, offering enhanced brightness in Sony's award-winning compact lightweight designs. There are up to 3,400 lumens from the BRAVIA Projector 9 and up to 2,700 lumens from the BRAVIA Projector 82. For gamers, the 4K 120fps at a 12ms input lag plus Auto Low Latency Mode via 2x HDMI 2.1 compatible inputs provides the necessary smooth and clear movement for responsive and immersive gameplay. The BRAVIA Projector 9 is also equipped with Live Color Enhancer to provide more vivid and vibrant images even in brighter environments.

"We are thrilled to bring these two new BRAVIA Projectors to the market, as these new offerings showcase the depth of Sony's experience of more than 50 years of bringing cinema home to our customers," said Christopher Mullins, Home Cinema Product Manager for Professional Displays and Solutions, Sony Electronics. "With the technology of our Sony BRAVIA XR Processor now powering our projectors, these enhanced new products demonstrate our continued mission to ensure customers can enjoy the excitement and immersion of a professional-grade cinematic viewing experience from their very own home."

Reduced environmental impact

Sony's commitment to providing more sustainably operating solutions to the market continues with these new models, as the XR Deep Black optimally controls laser output frame by frame to improve power efficiency, and both models are built with a mercury-free laser light source.

BRAVIA Projectors 9 and 8 Key features

Cutting-edge design and the compact Native 4K Laser home cinema projector for seamless integration into the home 1 .

and the Native Laser home cinema projector for seamless integration into the home . Brighter lumens (3,400 & 2,700) to show the best picture in ambient lighting in any room 2 .

(3,400 & 2,700) to show the best picture in ambient lighting in any room . Powered by XR Processor for projector to bring professional-grade cinematic, sports, and gaming experiences into the home.

for projector to bring professional-grade cinematic, sports, and gaming experiences into the home. 4K /120 fps and Auto Low-Latency Mode with HDMI 2.1 improving the performance of the display reaction speed to 12ms in 4K 120fps ensures gamers can enjoy the best possible experience alongside detailed image quality.

improving the performance of the display reaction speed to 12ms in 120fps ensures gamers can enjoy the best possible experience alongside detailed image quality. Compatible with home automation solutions such as Control4, Crestron, Savant, AMX and remote maintenance services OvrC and Domotz so users can control multiple devices with one remote controller.

such as Control4, Crestron, Savant, AMX and remote maintenance services OvrC and Domotz so users can control multiple devices with one remote controller. Corner Keystone correction and lens-shift functions ensure the projectors can be installed in rooms with challenging conditions such as higher ceilings and limited depth.

and lens-shift functions ensure the such as higher ceilings and limited depth. Live Color Enhancer - The BRAVIA Projector 9 is equipped with 'Live Color Enhancer' which provides more vivid and vibrant images without compromising on saturation where needed (i.e., skin color).

The BRAVIA Projector 9 (VPL-XW8100ES) replaces Sony's existing VPL-XW7000ES projector. Both new home cinema projectors are designed to be fitted within home theatre and media rooms.

The BRAVIA Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES) has a suggested retail price of $15,999.99 USD and $21,999.99 CAN and is available to order early September at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information or to buy from Sony Electronics directly, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/projectors/all-projectors/p/vplxw6100es.

The BRAVIA Projector 9 (VPL-XW8100ES) has a suggested retail price of $31,999.99 USD and $43,999.99 CAN and is also available to order early September at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information or to buy from Sony Electronics directly, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/projectors/all-projectors/p/vplxw8100es.

1 4K: 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Upscaled, simulated and enhanced 4K images will vary based on source

2 Lumen degradation over time based on usage.

