Sony Electronics Expands the G Master Series with the Versatile FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS

Delivers Stunning Detail with up to 1.4x Magnification, Advanced Stabilization, and Optimized Macro Controls

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics releases the FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS (SEL100M28GM), the new medium telephoto macro lens in the G Master™ series, compatible with α™ (Alpha™) E-mount cameras, featuring 1.4x magnification, advanced stabilization, and intuitive handling.

"We're on a constant mission to expand creative possibilities for visual storytellers, and the FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS fulfills that by going beyond traditional macro photography," said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "With its world-class optical quality, it enables not only macro photographers, but also portrait and wedding photographers, to take their craft to a new level. We're thrilled to offer the FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS as part of our acclaimed G Master series, maintaining a standard of peak performance Sony creators have become accustomed to."

Beyond Life Size

The FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS achieves a maximum magnification of up to 1.4x, making it easy to capture flowers, small objects, and other close-up subjects in vivid detail, revealing subtle textures and features that are difficult to see by the naked eye.

Compatible with an optional teleconverteri (sold separately), the lens offers up to 2.8x magnificationii. This enables impressive close-up shots while keeping a comfortable working distance. It is ideal for subjects that are hard to approach or for avoiding unwanted reflections.

State-of-the-art Hardware Design

The optical design effectively positions elements including two XA (extreme aspherical) lenses and two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements to achieve high-resolution performance from the center to the periphery of the image, reducing chromatic and other aberrations.

To allow precise and intuitive focus adjustments for a variety of macro photography scenes, the lens offers three focus-dedicated features: a "Full-time DMF switch" enables instant MF (manual focus) by rotating the focus ring, even in AF (autofocus) mode; the "Focus Mode switch" allows instant switching between AF and MF; the "Sliding Focus Ring" enables FULL MF mode, linked to the distance and magnification scales.

The four unique XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors that enable high-speed, high-precision, and quiet lens drive, make autofocus (AF) performance up to 1.9 times fasteriii than previous models.

A dedicated aperture ring offers quick, direct control over aperture settings.

Exquisite Image Quality

The 11-blade circular aperture produces beautiful, ball bokeh, while carefully controlled spherical aberration ensures an ideal balance of resolution and background blur — creating the signature creamy bokeh of the G Master line.

The unique "Nano AR Coating II" applies a uniform thin film to the entire lens surface, resulting in clear image quality that suppresses flare and ghosting even in backlit conditions.

An integrated optical image stabilization system, designed for macro photography, accurately compensates for shift shake (up/down/left/right), angular shake, and front/back shake, ensuring steady handheld shots.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS will be available in November 2025 for approximately $1,499.99 USD and $1,799.99 CAD. It will be sold directly through Sony and at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

Notes

i Compatible with the 1.4X Teleconverter SEL14TC and 2X Teleconverter SEL20TC.

ii When the 2X Teleconverter "SEL20TC" is attached

iii Sony measurement conditions. Compared to the FE 90mm F2.8 MACRO G OSS SEL90M28G lens for the α E-mount digital single-lens camera.

