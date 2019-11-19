Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Debuts First Theater In Northern California With Opening Of 10-Screen Luxury Cinema In San Mateo

"We are proud to expand our presence in California with our first theater in the Bay Area," said Luis Olloqui, Chief Executive Officer of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. "The opportunity to be a part of the San Mateo community and partner with the premier shopping destination in the area is very exciting. We look forward to bringing our special high-touch movie-going experience to the neighborhood."

Theater auditoriums will offer guests fully reclining leather seats, a full Luxury Cinemas gourmet menu and in-theater waiter service available via the push of a button. An upscale lounge-style lobby area anchors the entry space complete with seating options for guests to mingle and relax before and after a movie.

Amenities and Programs Elevate the Entertainment Experience

In-theater waiter service will be delivered by stealthy, ninja-like servers to ensure minimal movie disruption. The menu will feature chef-driven selections using fresh ingredients, with gluten and vegan-friendly options available. Guests can expect everything from hummus plates, edamame and quesadillas to truffle flatbreads, salads and burgers – all satisfying and easy to eat inside a dim auditorium. Cinépolis will also offer a full bar menu that includes craft beer, specialty cocktails and a hand-selected wine program.

In the upcoming months, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas San Mateo will open a 101-seat auditorium featuring ScreenX, the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theater-setting and the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX, a leading, next-generation cinema technology company. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theater, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas San Mateo, the brand's ninth cinema in California will screen movies seven days a week with ticket prices ranging from $10-16 for adults and reduced pricing for children. The cinema will offer special deal days for loyalty members along with other specially priced offerings like their Tuesday Cinépolis Handpicked series featuring carefully curated alternative programming ranging from your favorite classics and nostalgic oldies to special concert events and seasonal favorites. Guests can reserve their recliner at www.cinepolisusa.com or via the Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas APP.

Opportunity for employment is also available at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas San Mateo for both full time and part time team members. For more information and to apply, visit cinepolisusa.jobs.net.

About Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor in the United States that offers guests enhanced movie-going experiences, including 4DX and kid-approved Cinépolis Junior auditoriums at select theaters. The Dallas-based theater chain opened its first theater in Del Mar, CA in July 2011 and has some of the top performing theaters in the country, currently operating a total of 24 theaters with a presence in Southern California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas, Ohio and Maryland. Additional theaters across the U.S. are planned to open in the next few years. Its parent company, Cinépolis, was founded in Mexico in 1971 and today has positioned itself as the world's second largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. For more information about Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, please visit www.cinepolisusa.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CinepolisUSA, Instagram at @CinepolisUSA or Twitter at www.twitter.com/CinepolisUSA.

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis was founded in Mexico in 1971. Today, it has positioned itself as the world's 2nd largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. Operating 826 cinema complexes and 6,451 digital screens, Cinépolis entertains over 330 million moviegoers annually in 17 countries worldwide. Cinépolis has recently entered the Indonesian market as well. It was the first cinema exhibitor in the world to pioneer the concept of luxury movie theaters, establishing the first luxury theater experience in 1999 in Mexico City. Cinépolis aspires to provide its guests with the best overall experience in film entertainment and employs a global workforce of over 46,000 people to support its mission.

