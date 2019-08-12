Cinespace Chicago Film Studios Announces Programs Filming Fall Lineup on Campus

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, based on the west side of Chicago, and currently the second-largest film studio in the country, welcomes back many popular series and announces several new television shows now filming at its campuses. The start of filming season also marks the fourth group of television production Interns from CineCares Foundation now beginning work on network productions.

Alex Pissios President of Cinespace Chicago with Author Gillian Flynn were luminaries for SOS Illinois Children's' Village.

New programs filming at Cinespace Chicago include "Utopia," an Amazon Studios production written by acclaimed author Gillian Flynn; "Fargo," an FX production in Season 4 and starring Chris Rock; "Genius: Aretha Franklin," the third season of the National Geographic series; and "neXt," a new series from Fox Broadcasting Company. Returning series filming at the Chicago campus include "Chicago Fire," Season 8; "Chicago P.D.," Season 7; "Chicago Med," Season 5; "Empire" Season 6 (final); and "The Chi," Season 3.

This season, CineCares' interns will take on various production roles on Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Empire. Jobs include work in the Location, Prop, Grip, Electric, and Camera departments. Each of the 13 interns was selected from a competitive group of 35 who were referred by CineCares Foundation's community partners. The rigorous selection process considers young adults ages 18 – 26 who come from underserved neighborhoods, including North Lawndale and the surrounding areas in close proximity to Cinespace Chicago Film Studios.

"There is no doubt that Chicago has become a top choice for production companies and studios for projects. Cinespace Chicago has built a reputation for providing studios with excellent facilities and access to exceptional pre and post-production workers and businesses," said Alex Pissios, president and CEO of Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. "I'm very proud of the reputation we have built and the jobs that we have created in Chicago during the past eight years," he added.

CineCares Foundation, a non-profit arm of Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, continues to collaborate with NBCUniversal, Dick Wolf Productions, Fox and I.A.T.S.E. Local 476 this season to provide job training and work opportunities to the fourth group of young adults aspiring to work in film. Interns participate in a 24-week intense training program that can provide them with opportunities to become members of Chicago's professional film community.

For more information on programs filming at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios or for information on CineCares Foundation, please visit ChicagoFilmStudios.com or CineCaresFoundation.org

About Cinespace Chicago Film Studios:

Cinespace Chicago Film Studios is a family-owned company specializing in the development, management, and operation of studio space and support facilities for the film, television, and digital media production industry. With 31 sound stages on its 1.45 million square foot main campus in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, and additional studios currently under construction at 31st and Kedzie, Cinespace is the largest film studio outside of California. Since opening in 2011, Cinespace has helped bring more than 16,000 new jobs to the area. As part of Cinespace's commitment to the neighborhood, the family established CineCares Foundation to train and employ area residents through education and job training in TV & Film. The CineCare's Foundation Mirkopoulos Internship Program partners with FOX, HBO, NBCUniversal, Wolf Films and Studio Mechanics Union Local 476. In addition to film production, the campus is home to Stage 18 Chicago, a 501(c) 3 organization and incubator established to retain and grow talent in Chicago. Key tenants at Cinespace include 312 Fast Draw, AbelCine, Cinelease, DePaul FilmSchool, Keslow Camera, Lagunitas and Periscope Post & Audio. For more information or to contract studio or business space at Cinespace, visit the website at ChicagoFilmStudios.com.

