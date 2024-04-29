Cinesteam Is an Effective Solution for Comprehensive Hospice Care

Hospice Care Includes Maintaining a Positive Environment and High Quality of Life. Cinesteam® Helps by Masking Unpleasant Smells from Malodorous Wounds.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice care isn't always consistent. NIH explains , "Many Americans die in facilities such as hospitals or nursing homes receiving care that is not consistent with their wishes." Part of the issue is the interdisciplinary approach required to maintain proper care. Caregivers must look beyond basic medical solutions and consider quality of life elements for their patients, as well. Cinesteam® helps caregivers address this more nuanced form of care through the effective management of odors from malodorous wounds.

Tending to details is a critical element of quality hospice care. Something as small as maintaining a fresh vase of flowers or using the right number of pillows can make a difference. One area that is often overlooked is smell. Unpleasant smells (called wound malodors) can develop from anything from a fungating or tumoral wound to an infected pressure ulcer or sore.

Cinesteam® is an innovative medical device that helps effectively mask smells. The secondary dressing is applied on top of a primary dressing (i.e., it doesn't come in contact with a wound). It is filled with an adsorbent core and a sachet filled with cinnamon powder , which is one of the best natural deodorizers.

"We tried many different natural substances when developing the product," explains Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "Cinnamon was by far the best option due to its adsorbent properties and pleasant smell."

Through clinical trials , Desjardin and his team found that cinnamon was on par with charcoal in its ability to capture volatile organic compounds (VOCs). At the same time, it released its own pleasant VOCs, making it superior to any alternative natural substance as an odor-masking agent.

Hospice care is an activity focused on comfort and quality of life. Odor control is part of that process, and Cinesteam® is making it possible for patients and caregivers to effectively manage a hospice care environment, whether it is in a healthcare facility or on the home front.

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com .

