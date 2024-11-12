Cineverse 360 Ad Platform Seeing Strong Revenue Growth Driven by Direct and Programmatic Sales - with October its Biggest Month to Date

Box Office Success of Cineverse's No. 1 Horror Film, Terrifier 3, Driven in Part by C360 – with

Other Studios Tapping Audience Network to Promote Their Film and TV Properties

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-gen entertainment studio, today announced that its Cineverse 360 ad platform has quickly established itself as a revenue driver for the company and a go-to offering for top brands, including other entertainment studios.

Earlier this year, the company announced Cineverse 360 – which provides brands the ability to connect with enthusiast audiences across an exclusive, omnichannel mix of marketing offerings. At the core of this offering is the C360 Audience Network that brings advertisers a scalable solution for reaching passionate fans of genres like anime, comedy, horror, indie films, true crime, women's entertainment and iconic pop cultural figures – Barney, Bob Ross, The Dog Whisperer, Garfield, Sid and Marty Krofft and more – across Cineverse's network plus dozens of third-party free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels and digital publishers.

C360 now receives more than 20 billion CTV ad requests per month – with October 2024 its most successful month to date (up 53% YOY vs. October 2023).

Among the initial advertisers on the network are brands including Chase, Hardee's, Ozempic, Volkswagen and ZipRecruiter, to name a few. Studio, entertainment and streaming brands – including Hulu, Warner Bros. and Konami – have also looked to Cineverse to successfully promote their content.

In a strong example of company synergy, Cineverse and its Bloody Disgusting horror division used C360 to drive interest in the theatrical release of Terrifier 3, the latest installment in Damien Leone and Phil Falcone's popular independent slasher film franchise, which premiered on October 11. Promotion of the film included not only direct branding on Bloody Disgusting's leading online horror destination, its SCREAMBOX app and SCREAMBOX TV FAST channel, and inside the company's top 10 podcast network, but also access to OTT/CTV supply through C360 publisher partners.

With C360, the film directly reached diverse and deeply targeted users, demographics and horror lovers at highly competitive rates, leaning into first-party data from Cineverse's owned-and-operated channels and online destinations, as well as third-party data to create custom segments with a 360-degree impact.

This allowed the team to better target, with high frequency of messaging, to specific audiences such as Hispanic moviegoers, which traditionally over-index with horror. Terrifier 3's campaign successfully reached horror fans – whether or not they were watching horror content – across channels such as AMC TV, BET, ESPN, ION TV, The Roku Channel, Scripps Networks, Shudder and more.

The result? Not only was Terrifier 3 the top non-rated box office success ever – with an opening weekend that saw the movie finish No. 1 ahead of major studio releases. It also performed exceptionally well among Hispanic moviegoers, which according to PostTrak, made up 48% of the audience.

"The early interest in C360 shown by advertisers and publishers alike – driven by both direct sales and our programmatic partnerships with premium SSPs and DSPs – has been very encouraging as we look to build new revenue opportunities for Cineverse and its partners," said Cineverse SVP of Ad Sales Terry City. "We are well underway in building momentum through our Audience Network and overall 360 sales approach – including FAST and CTV but also a broad range of offerings, from our Podcast Network to digital display, and experiential – and we look forward to taking the success seen for Terrifier 3, other entertainment campaigns, and those across several other categories to even more brands."

Cineverse 360 is also being offered as an optional, integrated monetization service for SaaS customers of Cineverse's Matchpoint™ technology. For example, in addition to world-class monetization opportunities, Matchpoint Blueprint™ customers have access to a suite of tools that will automate ad break creation, provide enhanced metadata enrichment for improved targeting, SSAI, advanced ad analytics, and more.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

On a mission to uplift storytellers and entertain fans with the power of technology, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) distributes over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Engaging over 150 million unique monthly users, Cineverse delivers more than one billion minutes of curated content each month – connecting fans with stories that resonate.

With properties like the box office sensation , Terrifier 3, iconic horror destination, Bloody Disgusting, the Bob Ross Channel, women's entertainment channel Dove, and a leading podcast network, Cineverse is the first stop for audiences seeking authentic and experiential content. From a vibrant lineup of titles and fandom channels, to next-gen advertising offerings and streaming solutions, Cineverse is setting the stage for a new era of entertainment.

