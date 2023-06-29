Cineverse Acquires Bayou Western 'The Dirty South' Starring Dermot Mulroney, Willa Holland and Shane West

News provided by

Cineverse Corp.

29 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse announced today that the Company has acquired all U.S. rights to the star-studded, modern-day bayou western The Dirty South. Cineverse is planning a Fall release, day and date in theaters and on VOD.

Set deep in the heart of Louisiana, The Dirty South is a gritty crime thriller led by Dermot Mulroney (Scream VI, Young Guns, "Secret Invasion"), Willa Holland ("Arrow", "Gossip Girl") and Shane West (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, "Salem").

Sue Parker (Holland) finds herself in a desperate battle to save her family's struggling business, which is on the brink of collapse due to her father's neglect. When a handsome drifter (West) comes into town she sees him as the only chance to prevent their bar from falling into the hands of a ruthless local tycoon (Mulroney). What starts as a simple plan to save her family, quickly spirals into larceny, lawlessness and deadly consequences.

"The Dirty South continues the steady evolution of the modern-day American Western," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cineverse. "In this gritty character piece, the struggles faced by these characters in the dark allure of the South are brought to life with remarkable authenticity through powerful storytelling and exceptional performances. Willa Holland shines as a formidable female lead, fearlessly taking on the daunting presence of Dermot Mulroney, while Shane West drives the narrative forward with his expected dynamic energy.

"This homegrown southern story has been years in the making, and I am very excited to share the passion that went into creating it with the world. We are incredibly thankful for The Dirty South to have found its home with Cineverse," said filmmaker, Matthew Yerby.

The Dirty South is written and directed by Yerby and also stars Wayne Péré (Venom), Laura Cayouette (Django Unchained) and Mike Manning ("This Is Us"). The film was produced by Andrew Vogel, Suzann Toni Petrongolo, Yerby, & Todd Slater. Executive Producers include Jeremy Walton, David Lyons, Jay Burnley, Tom George, and Mike Manning.

The deal was negotiated by Macias on behalf of Cineverse and Marilyn Haft of Law Offices of Marilyn G. Haft, P.C. on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT CINEVERSE
Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

