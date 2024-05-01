Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting to Premiere Terrifier 3 in Theatres Across North America on October 11

New, Earlier Release Date Ensures Fans Won't Have to Wait to See Art the Clown Murder Christmas Joy for the Residents of Miles County in the Highly Anticipated Threequel

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have today announced that the Terrifier 3 is now slated for an October 11th premiere this year. This moves the release date up two weeks, giving fans even more time to get into the holiday spirit – and make sure their stomachs are fully settled in time for any year-end family gatherings and dinners.

Courtesy of Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting

In Terrifier 3, from filmmakers Damien Leone and Phil Falcone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Returning cast includes Lauren LaVera (Sienna), Samantha Scaffidi (Victoria Heyes), Elliot Fullam (Jonathan Shaw) and AEW superstar Chris Jericho (Burke), with Daniel Roebuck set to debut as Santa Claus.

"We're so excited to bring the next Terrifier to theaters this fall just in time for the Halloween season," said franchise producer Phil Falcone. "Terrifier 3 will deliver everything the fans expect and more with Art the Clown taking things to the next level. We can't thank our fans enough for their support and for making us believe we've made something truly special."

"I knew the second I saw Terrifier 2 that it would be a generational horror film and was ecstatic when horror fans showed up to experience the movie in theaters making it one of the biggest indie horror successes of all time," added Brad Miska, VP, Bloody Disgusting for Cineverse. "With Terrifier 3, Damien Leone and Phil Falcone have handcrafted a theatrical experience like no other that will shock the hell out of audiences this fall. Art the Clown will slay October once again."

Terrifier 3, which recently wrapped production in New York , follows 2022's instant cult slasher sensation, Terrifier 2. The Terrifier franchise has not only been a box office and streaming smash, but the brand – and the newest horror icon, Art the Clown – have become pop culture phenomena. It has achieved a sensational amount of buzz, press coverage and mainstream attention for the previous movie, including:

Written and directed by Leone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions. Phil Falcone Produces with Lisa Falcone acting as Executive Producer. Co-producers include Michael Leavy, Jason Leavy, George Steuber, and Steve Della Salla. Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, and Erick Opeka Executive Produce for Cineverse. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor also Executive Produce.

Following the theatrical run, Cineverse plans to release the film across all platforms, including its SCREAMBOX horror streaming service.

