Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting to Premiere Terrifier 3 in Theatres Across North America on October 11

May 01, 2024, 09:30 ET
New, Earlier Release Date Ensures Fans Won't Have to Wait to See Art the Clown Murder Christmas Joy for the Residents of Miles County in the Highly Anticipated Threequel
LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have today announced that the Terrifier 3 is now slated for an October 11th premiere this year. This moves the release date up two weeks, giving fans even more time to get into the holiday spirit – and make sure their stomachs are fully settled in time for any year-end family gatherings and dinners.
In Terrifier 3, from filmmakers Damien Leone and Phil Falcone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Returning cast includes Lauren LaVera (Sienna), Samantha Scaffidi (Victoria Heyes), Elliot Fullam (Jonathan Shaw) and AEW superstar Chris Jericho (Burke), with Daniel Roebuck set to debut as Santa Claus.
"We're so excited to bring the next Terrifier to theaters this fall just in time for the Halloween season," said franchise producer Phil Falcone. "Terrifier 3 will deliver everything the fans expect and more with Art the Clown taking things to the next level. We can't thank our fans enough for their support and for making us believe we've made something truly special."
"I knew the second I saw Terrifier 2 that it would be a generational horror film and was ecstatic when horror fans showed up to experience the movie in theaters making it one of the biggest indie horror successes of all time," added Brad Miska, VP, Bloody Disgusting for Cineverse. "With Terrifier 3, Damien Leone and Phil Falcone have handcrafted a theatrical experience like no other that will shock the hell out of audiences this fall. Art the Clown will slay October once again."
Terrifier 3, which recently wrapped production in New York, follows 2022's instant cult slasher sensation, Terrifier 2. The Terrifier franchise has not only been a box office and streaming smash, but the brand – and the newest horror icon, Art the Clown – have become pop culture phenomena. It has achieved a sensational amount of buzz, press coverage and mainstream attention for the previous movie, including:
- Terrifier 2 raked in $15 million-plus at the global box office;
- Terrifier 2 received sin-sational accolades for its box office performance including in The New York Times;
- Terrifier 3 named by USA Today as one of the most anticipated Horror films of 2024;
- Art the Clown made a cameo on Pete Davidson's Peacock original series, Bupkis;
- On The Howard Stern Show, they discussed how Richard Christy donated $25 to help make Terrifier 2 happen since he was such a fan of the franchise.
- On The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe speaks about the craze behind the Terrifier movies and watches the trailer for the film.
- On The Talk, Jerry O'Connell expressed his excitement over the film and bought tickets to attend that evening with his wife.
- Grassroots fan campaigns for an Art the Clown popcorn bucket (and Oscars bid); and
- Much more, including t-shirts at Spencer's, expansion into audio and novelizations.
Written and directed by Leone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions. Phil Falcone Produces with Lisa Falcone acting as Executive Producer. Co-producers include Michael Leavy, Jason Leavy, George Steuber, and Steve Della Salla. Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, and Erick Opeka Executive Produce for Cineverse. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor also Executive Produce.
Following the theatrical run, Cineverse plans to release the film across all platforms, including its SCREAMBOX horror streaming service.
