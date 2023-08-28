Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting to Re-Release the Indie Box Office Breakout Hit TERRIFIER 2 In Theaters November 8

Halloween season will be extended this year when one of the most violent and disturbing horror films slashes back onto the big screen!

In the coming weeks, Cineverse and Director Damien Leone will announce several surprises to be attached to the theatrical re-release

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when you thought it was safe to go back into theaters, Cineverse, in partnership with Bloody Disgusting, today announced the return of the unrated mega-slasher TERRIFIER 2 to theaters nationwide on November 8 with the promise of several surprises.

TERRIFIER 2, which originally released theatrically in October 2022, ravaged theaters during its highly publicized theatrical run, pulling in over $11 Million at the domestic box office.

TERRIFIER 2, the much buzzed-about sequel to the ultra-gory slasher hit TERRIFIER, was written and directed by Damien Leone (All Hallow's Eve). The film marked the next horrifying chapter in the Art the Clown saga; in which the demonic killer, portrayed by David Howard Thornton, returns with a vengeance. Lauren LaVera became a breakout star and fans across the world embraced her as the next Final Girl. TERRIFIER veteran Samantha Scaffidi reprised her role as Victoria Heyes, and horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) & professional wrestler Chris Jericho (AEW) made unforgettable cameos that had audiences talking.

Director Damien Leone expressed his excitement about the upcoming rerelease, saying, "This year has been unlike anything we could have imagined. To see all the love TERRIFIER 2 has received and the excitement this release has inspired from fans new and old, is truly beyond words. As a thank you to them and the many people who worked tirelessly on this release, we want to bring it back to the big screen where it belongs. And more than that, while fans eagerly await the release of TERRIFIER 3 next year, we will be including some special surprises because a year is just too long to wait."

"Terrifier 2's return to theaters is the perfect farewell to the Halloween season, an event that will have audiences clinging onto their barf bags once again, "said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Cineverse/Bloody Disgusting. "This exemplifies the pinnacle of horror cinema, an experience that etches itself into memory."

Set one year after its predecessor, TERRIFIER 2 continued the gruesome story of Art the Clown and his insatiable thirst for murder. When a sinister force resurrects Art, his ominous presence returns once more upon the unsuspecting residents of Miles County. Back for another Halloween, Art sets his sights on a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively, delivering a chilling and relentless tale of horror.

TERRIFIER 2 is developed by Dark Age Cinema and Fuzz on the Lens Productions and features an original score by Paul Wiley. The film is produced by Phil Falcone, Steven Della Salla, Jason Leavy, and Michael Leavy. The list of executive producers includes Cairo Ben Amen II, Joshua Anderson, Steven Caruso, Lisa Falcone, Hank Greenberg, Marcus McGill, Larry Bilello, Steven Barton, and Thomas Smith.

