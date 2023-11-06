Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting to Release Hotly-Anticipated Slasher Sequel 'TERRIFIER 3' in Theaters Across North America on October 25, 2024

Teaser played after screenings of the nationwide re-release of 'Terrifier 2' revealed Christmas theme for unrated mega-slasher

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse, in partnership with Bloody Disgusting, set the North America release date for the unrated mega-slasher Terrifier 3 to hit theaters nationwide on October 25, 2024.

During the re-release of Terrifier 2 in theaters last Wednesday, which came in at number 5 in gross box office, fans found out that Terrifier 3 is going to be Christmas-themed.

In the third installment of Damien Leone's breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

The release date is 2 years after its predecessor, Terrifier 2, which was released theatrically on October 6, 2022. The ultra-gory, 138-minute unrated film ravaged theaters during its highly publicized theatrical run, pulling in over $11 Million in domestic box office. During that time, Terrifier 2 found its way to mainstream press with Variety detailing how Terrifier 2 "became this year's unlikeliest box office success" and how the film "is inspiring horror fiends and skeptics to go to their local cinemas in droves to assess the hype for themselves." Terrifier 2 became CERTIFIED FRESH by Rotten Tomatoes and the movie even found its way onto Stephen King's radar with the "IT" author Tweeting that Terrifier 2 is "grossin' you out old-school." The New York Times called Terrifier 2 "the little horror movie that could" while calling it "the most talked about horror movie this Halloween."

Terrifier 2 marked the next horrifying chapter in the Art the Clown saga; in which the demonic killer, portrayed by David Howard Thornton, returns with a vengeance. Lauren LaVera became a breakout star and fans across the world embraced her as the next Final Girl. Terrifier veteran Samantha Scaffidi reprised her role as Victoria Heyes, and horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho (AEW) made unforgettable cameos that had audiences talking.

Writer/Director Leone said, "Terrifier 2's remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit. In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3, and I can't wait for you to see what's in store for Art the Clown."

"In the world of horror, Damien Leone's Terrifier franchise stands as a defiant embodiment of anti-Hollywood ethos," said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting. "With an unwavering commitment to delivering precisely what the fans desire, Leone has crafted an entirely independent sequel. Terrifier 3 is going to have nastier kills, a bigger budget and an even crazier storyline."

Set one year after its predecessor, Terrifier 2 continued the gruesome story of Art the Clown and his insatiable thirst for murder. When a sinister force resurrects Art, he is once again upon the unsuspecting residents of Miles County. Back for another Halloween, Art sets his sights on a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively, delivering a chilling and relentless tale of horror.

Terrifier 2 is developed by Dark Age Cinema and Fuzz on the Lens Productions and features an original score by Paul Wiley. The film is produced by Phil Falcone, Steven Della Salla, Jason Leavy, and Michael Leavy. The list of executive producers includes Cairo Ben Amen II, Joshua Anderson, Steven Caruso, Lisa Falcone, Hank Greenberg, Marcus McGill, Larry Bilello, Steven Barton, and Thomas Smith.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/6KkONLf_ZKU

