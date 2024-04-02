Cineverse Announces First FAST Distribution Deal in Australia with 10 Play

10 Play's 'Live TV with Pluto TV' Lineup to Carry Cineverse Channels

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced a new distribution deal with Australia-based Network 10, a division of Paramount Global. Through this deal, Cineverse for the first time is bringing its free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to 10 Play .

Cineverse's Crime Hunters and Comedy Dynamics channels will be available as part of 10 Play's " Live TV with Pluto TV " lineup:

Crime Hunters commenced March 20 . This is an original owned and operated channel from Cineverse featuring the FBI Files and the New Detectives along with one of their popular distributed 3rd party channels.





is an original owned and operated channel from Cineverse featuring the FBI Files and the New Detectives along with one of their popular distributed 3rd party channels. Comedy Dynamics commenced March 27 . This channel is one of the largest collections of stand-up comedy providing non-stop programming from top names of comedy including new and classic performances.

"Adding these two Cineverse channels to our lineup is a great opportunity to build on our diverse and entertaining programming," said Daniel Monaghan, SVP content and programming, Paramount Australia. "They deliver two completely different fan experiences to 10 Play and we look forward to growing their audiences in Australia. They complement our commitment to showcasing a world of entertainment for audiences with premium, brand-safe content that also allows advertisers to connect with key demographics."

The new channels add to 10 Play's extensive library of 50-plus FAST channels available in its "Live TV with Pluto TV" lineup, from cult classics and global smash hit TV series that entertain nostalgic devotees and lure new fans.

"There was a clear choice for us where we wanted to start our international expansion in Australia and Network 10 was the obvious leader in this space," said Marc Rashba, EVP of partnerships, Cineverse. "We look forward to adding more channels to the mix as Australian audiences continue to look to 10 Play as a free streaming option."

10 Play is Network 10's multi-platform catch up TV and video portal that includes all 10, 10 Bold, 10 Peach and Nickelodeon free-to-air channels; plus news, sport and our TV Guide in the one destination. For more information visit https://10play.com.au/.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse is powering the future of Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com. (NASDAQ: CNVS)

ABOUT PARAMOUNT AUSTRALIA

Paramount Australia is a division of Paramount Global. We deliver content that is premium and differentiated to the young and young at heart in the way they want it via an enhanced viewing ecosystem. Put simply, we've got all the shows you love (and love to hate) right here. We create content that gets people talking. What's more, you'll find all those great shows (and more) on our free-to-air channels (10, 10 Peach, 10 Bold and Nickelodeon), our broadcast video on demand platform 10 Play that also includes more than 50 FAST channels, as well as our subscription video on demand service, Paramount+. For more information visit www.paramountanz.com.au.

Press Contact:

For Media

The Lippin Group, [email protected]

For Investors

Julie Milstead, [email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.