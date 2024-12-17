Cineverse Enhances Content Recommendations via Younify Connect Integration into cineSearch Platform

Younify's Connect SDK Allows cineSearch Users to Link Their Viewing History from Leading Streaming Services to Enhance Machine Learning Capabilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-gen entertainment studio, and Younify, the leading enabler of video streaming data aggregation and personalization, announced a partnership to improve personalized content recommendations for cineSearch – Cineverse's proprietary content search and discovery (SAND) service. cineSearch is currently available on a Public Preview basis at cineSearch.com.

Through this partnership, Cineverse will leverage viewing data derived from their cineSearch customers' viewing activity across the leading video streaming platforms by utilizing the Younify Connect SDK. cineSearch uses a Generative AI-driven chatbot named "Ava" to discern a user's search intent and recommend films influenced by the user's past viewing history as well as titles they have given positive ratings to in the past. By implementing Younify Connect, cineSearch's AI capabilities can now be informed of what a user has watched, is currently watching, has previously liked, and is planning to watch. This behavioral data greatly improves Ava's ability to understand the tastes, preferences and viewer profile of the user which in turn allow Ava to provide more nuanced content recommendations.

Akin to Plaid which makes it easy for people to securely connect their financial accounts to the fintech services they choose, Younify allows users to grant app developers access to their streaming account activity and content preferences. By doing so, app developers have the user's consent to import a user's Continue Watching, Watchlist, Watch and Ratings History data from the leading streaming services (including Netflix, Amazon, Max, Hulu, Disney +, Apple TV+ and more) into their apps. This behavioral data enables a holistic view of a user's streaming activity across multiple streaming platforms. This process is similar to how Plaid enables a complete view of a user's financial information across multiple banking and investment platforms.

As featured in Media Play News' recent list of "2024's Top 20 Transformative Triumphs in Home Entertainment" in their "AI in Action" cover story, cineSearch brings quick, personalized search results with links to watch directly on whatever streaming platform the titles are available. Because cineSearch has access to metadata from more than two million films and TV shows, cineSearch provides an easy and fun way to discover more content than ever before. Ava's recommendations take into account not only title, cast and genre, but also the content's theme, popularity, quality, tone, mood, setting, music score, plot, micro-genre, among many other traits – plus a viewer's viewing history, location, current date, and other factors to decide the ideal movies to recommend.

Jeff Lawrence, CEO and Co-Founder of PlayOn, creators of Younify, said, "Embedding the Younify Connect SDK into the cineSearch experience immediately enables advanced personalization capabilities that enrich Ava's recommendations, making them far more relevant than they otherwise would be. Even better, it avoids the tedious hurdle of requiring users to "teach" the recommendation system about content they have watched and liked in the past, by manually "swiping" or "journaling" movies they liked as is currently done by other leading streaming services."

"From the beginning, our goal for cineSearch was to offer the most accurate and relevant content recommendations tailored to a user's specific taste in movies. What we each choose to watch on television is highly personal, so we are excited to pair a user's Watch History across multiple streaming platforms with cineCore, our unified data warehouse of film-specific metadata that enables this level of personalization," stated Tony Huidor, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer of Cineverse. "The addition of this behavioral user data now allows Ava to uniquely understand our interests at a deeper, more emotional, and thematic level."

On a mission to uplift storytellers and entertain fans with the power of technology, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) distributes over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Engaging over 150 million unique monthly users, Cineverse delivers more than one billion minutes of curated content each month – connecting fans with stories that resonate.

With properties like the box office sensation, Terrifier 3, iconic horror destination, Bloody Disgusting, the Bob Ross Channel, women's entertainment channel Dove, and a leading podcast network, Cineverse is the first stop for audiences seeking authentic and experiential content. From a vibrant lineup of titles and fandom channels, to next-gen advertising offerings and streaming solutions, Cineverse is setting the stage for a new era of entertainment.

The Younify Connect SDK is the newest product from PlayOn, a trailblazing company with a mission to simplify and transform digital entertainment into a truly user-centric, effortless experience. The Younify Connect SDK documentation is available online at Younify.tv and interested parties should contact [email protected] to discuss the opportunity further.

