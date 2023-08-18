Cineverse Launches First Responders Network as a FAST Channel

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced that First Responders Network (FRN), a leading platform showcasing the extraordinary stories of the men and women who serve as first responders, has launched as a FAST channel on its Cineverse streaming service. Cineverse will also be responsible for the ad inventory monetization of this channel within the Company's streaming channel.

FRN has consistently captivated viewers with its exhilarating, dramatic, and emotionally touching first responder content, offering an up-close look into the world of the brave individuals who risk their lives to protect and serve our communities.

"We continue to seek out ways to share our first responder content with broader audiences, and we are excited to be part of the Cineverse network," said Robert Wynn, Vice President of Axon Studios. "Cineverse's dedication to delivering exceptional entertainment aligns perfectly with our mission to honor and shed light on the incredible work and stories of our first responders."

"FRN's programming resonates deeply with us," said Marc Rashba, Executive Vice President, Partnerships at Cineverse. "This partnership reflects our commitment to presenting impactful content that not only entertains but also pays tribute to the valor and selflessness of those who safeguard our communities. We're confident that adding FRN to Cineverse will enhance the reach and resonance of these narratives while delivering value to both advertisers and viewers."

Through this partnership, FRN aims to extend its reach and connect with a wider audience base, allowing more viewers to experience the inspiring narratives of those on the frontline. Cineverse offers an ideal platform for FRN to engage viewers with its compelling storytelling and showcase the sacrifices, resilience, and triumphs of first responders across various public service sectors.

ABOUT CINVERSE

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SOD), transactional video on demand (TOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOID) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS NETWORK

FRN is a free media streaming platform dedicated to showcasing the untold personal stories of the women and men who serve and inspire the next generation of first responders.

