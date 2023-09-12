Cineverse launches technology partnership "Matchpoint MGX" - an automated scheduling solution that helps FAST channel operators quickly program and schedule their FAST channels with a scalable, best-in-class unified solution

Cineverse Corp.

12 Sep, 2023, 09:32 ET

LOS ANGELES and SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a streaming technology and entertainment company has formed a strategic partnership with MEDIAGENIX, a leading content supply-chain solutions provider, to address an underserved need within the rapidly growing FAST ecosystem. Through this partnership, channel operators can more efficiently launch and operate a FAST channel quickly, easily, and affordably.  Matchpoint MGX is an extension of Cineverse's propriety streaming technology solution Matchpoint, which was built by the industry leaders as a means to stream higher volumes of content to much broader audiences at significant cost savings.

Building on an existing partnership and via a deep integration with Matchpoint's rights management capabilities, this latest announcement significantly expands the Matchpoint platform suite by offering a tailormade solution for FAST operators and content providers that enables end-to-end broadcast-level operational efficiency.

"Our partnership with MEDIAGENIX solves a growing problem within the video streaming industry that specifically affects operators of FAST channels.  The costs to launch a FAST channel are too high and the process required to maintain and schedule a channel is too complex," said Tony Huidor, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer for Cineverse.  "We have solved this problem by enabling channel operators to efficiently program a FAST Channel using an industry-leading scheduling solution developed for the television industry at a significantly lower cost.  We integrated MEDIAGENIX's enterprise-grade, channel scheduling platform with Matchpoint's fully automated content delivery product suite so that channel operators can significantly scale their FAST operations, not just managing channels, but also scheduling them far into the future. This partnership offers channel operators a first-of-its-kind fully integrated, all-in-one FAST channel scheduling and content delivery platform that significantly simplifies the process of managing one channel or dozens of channels."

MEDIAGENIX CEO Fabrice Maquignon is a believer in optimizing supply chains and is bullish on how Matchpoint MGX can serve the FAST market. "Cineverse is a leader in FAST and we're excited to partner with them," said Fabrice. "Their Matchpoint platform, together with MEDIAGENIX Scheduling, offers the solution the FAST market needs: an end-to-end platform to launch, manage, and schedule FAST channels quickly and affordably in a few clicks."

For more information, please visit  https://www.matchpoint.tv/matchpoint-ai

ABOUT CINEVERSE
Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

ABOUT MEDIAGENIX
MEDIAGENIX is a top business solution vendor in the international media industry with its Media Business Management Platform combining the extensive and renowned capabilities of WHATS'ON and BeBanjo. Over 180 media companies across the globe trust these capabilities to tackle the business challenges of this multiplatform era with streamlined workflows related to content strategy, content management and content scheduling. The business agility they gain with the MEDIAGENIX software suites enables media companies to offer the right content at the right time to the right audience on the right device, through whichever platforms and delivery methods and with whatever mix of business models best suited to achieve their aims. With one source of truth, touchless operations and actionable intelligence, they optimize cross-department collaboration, operational efficiency, cross-platform audience engagement, and content monetization. The bottom line is substantial cost reduction and maximized content lifetime value.

MEDIAGENIX customers cover the full spectrum of media operators, ranging from broadcasters and content owners who are increasingly monetizing their content through a variety of new distribution channels and business models, to platform operators, aggregators, and the FAST and VOD-first streaming market. 320+ MEDIAGENIX experts work from offices in Brussels, Sunrise (Florida), Bangkok, London, Madrid, Skopje, Singapore and Sydney.

More information about MEDIAGENIX at www.mediagenix.tv.

Press Contact for CIDM: 
For Media
The Lippin Group for Cineverse
[email protected]

For Investors
Julie Milstead
424-281-5411
[email protected]

Press Contact for MEDIAGENIX:
Marketing                                                                          
[email protected]                                                

Sales
[email protected]

