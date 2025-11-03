North America's Preeminent Immersive Event for Horror Fans Slated to Debut in Fall 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, today announced a partnership with LeftField Media, a division of Clarion Events, the world's largest privately-owned event and exhibition organizer, to build a unique convention for horror fans. The convention, slated to be the preeminent horror event in North America, is currently expected to debut in Fall 2026 at a popular location to be announced.

Cineverse Partners with Clarion Events' LeftField Media to Launch Bloody Disgusting's First Horror Fan Convention

The event will feature top-level talent, premier events and screenings, and immersive walk-through horror experiences. In 2026, it will take place during the 25th anniversary of Bloody Disgusting and five years since Cineverse acquired the leading entertainment destination for horror.

The convention will also serve as the launch of a new live events business for Cineverse as a way to give back to and further engage fans with unique entertainment experiences. Cineverse kicks off this new era with LeftField Media , the division of Clarion Events focused on passionate fan communities Among the more than 125 premier events produced by Clarion Events and LeftField Media are Anime NYC, the largest anime convention on the East Coast, and Awesome Con, Washington, D.C.'s premier comic con.

"For years, Bloody Disgusting has dreamed of creating a convention experience that feels like stepping straight into the heart of horror itself. We just needed the right partner to help bring that vision to life," said Tom Owen, Cineverse Vice President, Networks Strategy and Bloody Disgusting Founder. "With LeftField Media's incredible team and experience supporting us, we're finally ready to unleash something huge, immersive, and made by horror fans, for horror fans - an experience no horror lover will want to miss."

"LeftField Media has built some of the most beloved fan conventions in North America, and this partnership marks an exciting new chapter as we expand into horror," said Kelly Comboni, CEO, LeftField Media. "Our goal is to create a premium fan experience that captures the passion, creativity, and thrill of the genre - something only Bloody Disgusting and Cineverse could make possible."

The horror convention is the latest milestone in Bloody Disgusting's 25-year journey of entertaining horror fans. In the last five as Cineverse's horror division, Bloody Disgusting has grown across all platforms, including its genre-leading website, the horror-themed streaming video service SCREAMBOX, the chart-topping horror division of Cineverse Podcast Network BloodyFM), and exclusive merchandise.

About Bloody Disgusting

Bloody Disgusting is Cineverse's horror division serving fans through premium editorial, audio, video and social content and branded merchandise. As the No. 1 entertainment destination for horror, Bloody Disgusting is home to the genre's leading website at bloody-disgusting.com ; Bloody FM , the chart-topping horror division of Cineverse Podcast Network; Bloody Press, Cineverse's publishing arm focused on creating and bringing audiobooks, e-books and print editions to market; and Bloody Disgusting merchandise. Bloody Disgusting also powers the fastest-growing streaming video service, SCREAMBOX, available as SVOD and FAST channels for casual and die-hard horror fans alike.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

About LeftField Media

LeftField Media, LLC is an events company focused on developing face-to-face events in a range of communities rooted in contemporary culture and shared passion. LeftField was formed in 2014 by Greg Topalian (President, LeftField Media) and is now owned by Topalian and Clarion Events Ltd. With a keen sense of the evolving needs of businesses and their consumers, as well as new opportunities created by change, LeftField takes a clean slate approach to its work. LeftField's portfolio includes Awesome Con (awesomecon.com), Washington D.C.'s Comic Con; Rose City Comic Con (rosecitycomiccon.com), in Portland, OR; Anime NYC (animenyc.com), New York City's Japanese pop culture festival; and Anime Frontier (animefrontier.com) in Dallas-Fort Worth. LeftField Media is headquartered in Shelton, CT (leftfieldmedia.com).

About Clarion Events

Clarion Events is the world's largest privately owned event and exhibition organiser, producing and delivering innovative and market-leading events and digital products across the globe. Since its inception in 1947, the company has grown into a truly international organisation, with a portfolio of a 125 events and media brands across a range of vertical markets. Clarion Events employs nearly 2,000 people in 12 countries around the globe.

The organisation aims for each of their products to become a market leader in customer satisfaction and delight whilst retaining talented people and loyal partners. The business constantly strives to increase its value across long term vertical industries with significant international growth potential. Clarion Events is presented as a best-in-class, customer centric and digitally enabled partner.

By applying a customer first approach across the organisation, they create outstanding platforms and products for their customers and partners to grow their own businesses.

Learn more here: clarionevents.com

