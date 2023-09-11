Cineverse Partners with Criterion Pictures to Expand North American Non-Theatrical Distribution

A number of popular Cineverse FAST and AVOD channels will be distributed to non-theatrical markets including universities, hospitals, libraries, cruise ships, and more

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company boasting an extensive portfolio of channels and content libraries, announced today a partnership with Anuvu Operations LLC d/b/a Criterion Pictures, a global leader in land-based, non-theatrical movie, TV, and digital entertainment distribution, to manage and grow its third-party and owned and operated over-the-top (OTT) channels.

In this new deal, a number of popular Cineverse FAST and AVOD channels including The Bob Ross Channel, Fandor, Midnight Pulp, and EntrepreneurTV will be distributed to non-theatrical markets including universities, hospitals, libraries, cruise ships, and more. Each of these channels are either owned, operated or distributed by Cineverse, and all channels are powered by Matchpoint, the company's digital service technology which streamlines delivery. The deal will also include title licensing opportunities to Criterion's land-based North American customer base.

"With our experienced team and long-term relationships, we are excited to deliver these great new additions to colleges and universities along with many of our traditional channels that have been developed over the years," said Suzi Hitchon, VP Operations, Criterion.

"We look forward to expanding our footprint and growing audiences for our channels and there's no better partner in the non-theatrical space than Criterion," said Marc Rashba, EVP of Global Partnerships, Cineverse. "Through our commercial expansion strategy, we are able to work closely with our internal content teams and partners like Criterion to engage new audiences beyond the current scope of our FAST and AVOD services."

Cineverse also recently partnered with Anuvu to bring its Chinese animated film Warrior King to airline partners worldwide, excluding China. The epic fantasy film, inspired by the true story of King Gesar born to divine lineage and destined to be a great hero and ruler, is expected to hit airlines in November.

ABOUT CRITERION

Criterion Pictures is one of the largest non-theatrical providers of feature films in North America licensing feature films for colleges, universities, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, bus lines, as public and private schools, museums, performing art centers, religious organizations, resorts, camps, and park and recreation. Criterion offers its customers customizable programming options and supplies its product on all available mediums.

In the United States, Criterion has exclusive relationships with some of Hollywood's largest film studios, such as 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Samuel Goldwyn and National Geographic among others. The company provides title-by-title rights, bulk licensing options, blanket licensing services for select markets, and online digital solutions. They work with customers to deliver content by all available means and to meet their individual specific needs.

Criterion Pictures is part of Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and non-theatrical entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets including aviation and maritime.

For more information visit criterionpicusa.com

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies.

For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

