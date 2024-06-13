Cineverse Passes Ten Million YouTube Subscribers

Driven by Eight Fan-focused Channels with 400K-plus Subs and Successful New Additions for Dog Whisperer and For Us By Us Network

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced that it has passed 10 million subscribers to its fandom-focused YouTube channels.

This success has been driven by the company's fan-focused social video channels for several of its brands that have earned 400K or more subscribers on YouTube alone, including AsianCrush (pan-Asian, approaching 3.5 million), Free Movies from Cineverse (indie film, 1.3 million), K-Crush (K-pop, 938K), RetroCrush (classic anime, 901K), Cineverse Romance (romance movies, 760K), Midnight Pulp (cult movies and TV shows, 636K), QTTV (LGTBQ+, 575K) and Bloody Disgusting (horror, 407K).

Cineverse's YouTube channels also drive attention to the company's standalone subscription-based apps and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

For example, among Cineverse's newest channels to have seen quick success is Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, which in less than six months has quickly generated more than 10 million views and tens of thousands of subscribers on YouTube (@ dogwhisperershow ), earning revenue and promoting the FAST channel which is now available on Cineverse ( cineverse.com ), Amazon Freevee, DIRECTV, Sling Freestream and Xumo, with additional distribution coming soon. Additionally, Cineverse and its brands have a presence across other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, with a total social footprint now over 20 million.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com .

CONTACTS:

For Media, The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

For Investors, Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.