Cineverse Renews and Expands Their Global Commercial YouTube Channel Agreement with VA Media

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse announced today that the Company has extended their relationship with longtime partner VA Media to continue expanding their channels' global footprint on YouTube and other social platforms.

VA Media, the global leader in YouTube and social media monetization, had previously managed a number of Cineverse's brands and various titles under a global license and has now extended the pact to include growing audiences for the widely popular Free Movies from Cineverse, the fast-growing Screambox TV, westerns based Lone Star TV, family and faith favorite Dove TV and comic convention originated Con TV. All channels are owned and operated by Cineverse and powered by the company's digital managed service tech Matchpoint to streamline delivery.

"We tailor our content and monetization strategy for each channel uniquely with a mix of compilations, full episodes, and feature films that appeal to each of the respective channels' audiences with a regular cadence of data-driven messaging," said Mark Ashbridge, CEO of VA Media. "Our renewed and expanded Agreement with Cineverse is ideal for both companies as it provides Cineverse's deep library of relevant content to highly engaged audiences via VA's vast global AVOD network."

"As the FAST and AVOD channel marketplace gets more and more crowded with new offerings, it was critical to our growth to continue working with a proven partner that understands our brands and has figured out how to continue growing incremental audiences on YouTube and across social media," said EVP of Global Partnerships, Marc Rashba. "We know there are different target audience clusters that may not necessarily be on their couch watching any of our 25+ channels in a traditional manner and this brings the content to where they are and on the devices they use daily."

VA Media is home to a global network of genre-based movie, television, and creator channels on YouTube, Facebook and other AVOD streaming platforms. With over 18 million subscribers and 100 million views every month, VA creates a symbiotic connection between partners' premium content and a tailored international audience. Working with studios and major film and distribution partners around the world, VA Media implements proprietary data intelligence, optimization, and detailed reporting systems to drive their service. www.vamedianetwork.com

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies.

