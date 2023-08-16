Cineverse to Launch "Dog Whisperer" Channel on Heels of Securing Worldwide Rights to all 9 Seasons with Over 160 Episodes

Powered by its Proprietary Matchpoint™ Technology, Cineverse to Unleash One of the Most Iconic Animal Series as a New Global FAST and AVOD Channel

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced that it has secured global rights to one of the most popular animal shows: Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan. Originally airing on the National Geographic Channel, this popular series starring Cesar Millan and everybody's favorite pet dogs, ran for 9 seasons with more than 160 episodes.

Cineverse, which was previously known as Cinedigm, has secured rights to distribute the entire Dog Whisperer series across multiple digital platforms as part of the overall deal. This includes distribution via ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD), as well as the creation of a new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel -- the "Dog Whisperer" channel -- that will be made available on the Company's flagship Cineverse service, as well as third-party streaming platforms around the world.

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan made its debut in 2004 as thirty-minute episodes on the National Geographic Channel. The following year, the series transitioned to primetime and became a one-hour program. Additional highlights include:

By 2010, the show had entered syndication via FOX, greatly expanding its audience reach

By 2011, the series had achieved a global presence by airing in over 80 countries across the world

In the U.S., Dog Whisperer – which has welcomed guest celebrities such as Jada Pinkett Smith , Denise Richards , Howie Mandel and Virginia Madsen - at one point attracted more than 10 million viewers per week

The show also received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Program in both 2006 and 2007

"Dog Whisperer" won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Animal Show in 2008

"The market for pet products and services surged to more than $136 billion dollars last year, and more than 2,000 advertisers spent $1.18 billion on ads – the vast majority of that was on video," said Erick Opeka, President & CSO of Cineverse. "Given the massive global fan base and success of this seminal brand, we expect its revenue performance will far surpass our most successful FAST channel, Bob Ross. The initial reception from platforms and partners has been exceptional, and we plan on releasing the international channel rapidly into the global market during calendar Q4/Fiscal Q3."

"We knew it was time to bring this distinguished series back to audiences around the globe, starting immediately in the U.S.", said David Segura and Kay Sumner, part of the ownership group at Dog Whisperer Productions. "Working with a partner like Cineverse with an extensive distribution network and relationships with every major streaming platform along with their industry-leading digital distribution platform made complete sense to us."

"Almost 20 years ago, one of the most popular pet-based TV series launched on television and immediately gained large audiences and attracted fans around the world. People have been enthralled at the skill and personality of Cesar Millan and have been hooked ever since. We look forward to bringing Dog Whisperer to fans who have not had an opportunity to watch in several years, as well as introducing the show to entirely new audiences for the very first time," said Marc Rashba, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Cineverse. "This seminal television series will meet the demand for strong single IP brands on FAST and AVOD, allowing streaming platforms to connect with viewers who want to revisit and indulge in their all-time favorite shows. Utilizing our Matchpoint™ technology, we are working quickly to fast-track the availability of this series and are excited to add this to our growing portfolio of branded channels targeting fans across many genres."

Cineverse will bring the channel to market at an unprecedented rate – utilizing its proprietary Matchpoint™ platform suite. As a one-stop streaming technology provider, Matchpoint cost-effectively manages and delivers digital content to all major ad-supported, subscription-based and transactional platform providers. Matchpoint not only powers all of Cineverse's digital content across its own platforms, but also is uniquely designed to serve third-party platforms and partners.

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

Episodes of Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan featured guests' problem dogs, introduced through documentary-style footage, and an interview with the owners. Millan offered suggestions on how the owners could become their pet's "pack leader," consistent with the theory that dogs are pack animals. He used behavior modification techniques and the philosophy that exercise, discipline, and affection are required "in that order" for dogs to be healthy and balanced.[1]

