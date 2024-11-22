Cineverse's Bob Ross, Comedy Dynamics, Dog Whisperer and Dove FAST Channels Now Live on Google TV™ Freeplay

New Channel Additions Offer Comedic, Iconic, and Women's Entertainment Content

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-gen entertainment studio, announced today that its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels "Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan", "Comedy Dynamics", "The Bob Ross Channel" and "The Dove Channel" are now available on Google TV Freeplay.

Google TV Freeplay is your home for free live TV on Google TV – no app download, install or subscription required. In addition to exploring the new Cineverse channels, Google TV users in the U.S. can catch news, sports, movies, hit TV shows and more, right from the Your apps row or the Live tab.

"Launching these FAST channels on Google TV Freeplay allows us to bring an even broader audience a diverse array of beloved and trusted content," said Alexandra Viglione, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Cineverse. "From Cesar Millan's expert dog training to the timeless inspiration of Bob Ross, these channels provide something for everyone in the family."

Channel Highlights Include:

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan: Nine seasons of problem-solving and advice for dog owners, featuring Cesar Millan's signature approach.





Comedy Dynamics: A robust stand-up comedy library featuring some of the industry's top comedians.





The Bob Ross Channel: Nearly 400 episodes of the iconic "Joy of Painting" series that has inspired generations of artists.





Nearly 400 episodes of the iconic "Joy of Painting" series that has inspired generations of artists. Dove Channel: Where heartwarming stories await – from light-hearted romance and inspiring drama to heartwarming holiday escapes.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com .

