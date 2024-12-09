Cineverse's Streaming Service, SCREAMBOX, Announces Robust Slate of Originals and Acquisitions as Part of Their Terrifying Winter Horror Lineup

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-gen entertainment studio, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have announced their upcoming slate of releases for its streaming service, SCREAMBOX. This includes December dates for recently-announced acquisitions Breathing In (2024 Macabro: Mexico City International Horror Film Festival's Best Film winner) and the cringe-inducing exorcism horror Deus Irae (an official selection of the 2024 Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival).

Screambox

"SCREAMBOX is stuffing the stockings this holiday season with a jam-packed slate of brand-new horror movies you won't find anywhere else," said Brad Miska, VP of Bloody Disgusting. "We're stacking our lineup with killer movies – from dark horror films brimming with gore to psychological thrillers that will twist your brain into a knot, we're here to make sure your horror fix is satisfied well beyond Halloween."

SCREAMBOX hit an all-time monthly high in minutes consumed in October, up +26% vs. the prior month, and in 2024 will have premiered a record 19 originals.

Coming soon to SCREAMBOX include:

Breathing In (now available) – Set in 1901, South Africa , a wounded general seeks refuge in the small home of a woman and her young daughter. Before long, he'll learn the real reason why they've invited him and how they've survived on their own for so long. Jaco Bouwer directs this beautifully shot and tense horror thriller that stars Michele Burgers, Sven Ruygrok and Jamie-Lee Money .





(now available) – Set in 1901, , a wounded general seeks refuge in the small home of a woman and her young daughter. Before long, he'll learn the real reason why they've invited him and how they've survived on their own for so long. directs this beautifully shot and tense horror thriller that stars Michele Burgers, and . Deus Irae (premieres December 10 ) – Follows Father Javier, who lives a fractured existence, claiming miracles, while he also hunts the possessed with Bibles, fire, and shotguns. This shockingly nasty horror film is directed by Pedro Cristiani , starring Pablo Ragoni , Gastón Ricaud and Sabrina Macchi .





(premieres ) – Follows Father Javier, who lives a fractured existence, claiming miracles, while he also hunts the possessed with Bibles, fire, and shotguns. This shockingly nasty horror film is directed by , starring , Gastón . Street Trash (premieres December 27 ) – In the not-too-distant dystopian future of South Africa , the homeless crisis has reached such a critical level that the government has decided to liquidate the problem literally). It's up to a ragtag group of individuals to fight back before the entire population of homeless people is rounded up and liquified. The hotly anticipated reimagining is directed by celebrated up-and-coming director Ryan Kruger ( Fried Barry ).





(premieres ) – In the not-too-distant dystopian future of , the homeless crisis has reached such a critical level that the government has decided to liquidate the problem literally). It's up to a ragtag group of individuals to fight back before the entire population of homeless people is rounded up and liquified. The hotly anticipated reimagining is directed by celebrated up-and-coming director ( ). Lizzie Lazarus (premieres January 14, 2025 ) – Summer Solstice, 1990, two strangers carry a corpse through the woods looking for a mythical zone they believe will bring the dead body back to life. But what secrets will come back with it? Channeling Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", Aviv Rubinstien's twisted psychological horror film builds to a shocker of a finale everyone will be talking about.





(premieres ) – Summer Solstice, 1990, two strangers carry a corpse through the woods looking for a mythical zone they believe will bring the dead body back to life. But what secrets will come back with it? Channeling "Pet Sematary", twisted psychological horror film builds to a shocker of a finale everyone will be talking about. #Manhole (premieres January 28, 2025 ) – Shunsuke Kawamura's life is going great by every measure from work to his engagement. On the day before his wedding, his colleagues hold a surprise party for him. On the way home, he falls into a deep manhole. When he wakes up, it is late at night and he must struggle to find his way out of the abyss deep below ground. Director Kazuyoshi Kumakiri will shock audiences with this always-surprising thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.





(premieres ) – life is going great by every measure from work to his engagement. On the day before his wedding, his colleagues hold a surprise party for him. On the way home, he falls into a deep manhole. When he wakes up, it is late at night and he must struggle to find his way out of the abyss deep below ground. Director will shock audiences with this always-surprising thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Delicate Arch (premieres February 11, 2025 ) – Horror gets trippy in Matthew Warren's Delicate Arch. Four college kids with fracturing relationships take a camping trip to escape an ecological disaster. Alone in the desert, they begin to suspect that their reality might not be as it seems and soon realize they're being watched.

They join a fully-loaded slate of recent releases such as Devon, #AMFAD, Creeping Death, Crackcoon, Haunted Ulster Live, Tales From the Void and Cryptids, with slasher hit Terrifier 3 – which recently became the biggest non-rated box office movie in U.S. history – set to join the SCREAMBOX lineup on a date to be announced.

