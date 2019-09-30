Cinnabon Brings Back Beloved Cookie BonBites to Celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day

Cookie BonBites made their first appearance in Cinnabon bakeries in 2017 for a limited run. After they sold out across the country, fans inquired when their beloved Cookie BonBites would return and the bakery couldn't help but bring them back once more for the oh-so-appropriate holiday.

"Our fans look to us for unique, highly craveable products that bring a spirit of love and magic, and Cookie BonBites do just that," said Cinnabon Chief Marketing Officer Karyn Sarago. "According to our fans on social media, our chef baked up one of the coolest mash-ups they've tasted and we're so excited for the return of these delightful little bites of bliss. What better day to celebrate their return than National Cinnamon Roll Day?"

Cookie BonBites will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last, in Cinnabon mall bakeries, and delivery from select bakeries via GrubHub, starting at $2.99 (for one) and $9.99 (for six); pricing may vary. To find your nearest Cinnabon bakery visit www.cinnabon.com/locations. For additional details on this epic collaboration and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram at @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit Cinnabon.com.

About Cinnabon:

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon® currently operates over 1,500 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments. Cinnabon® is also a multi-channel licensor, partnering with other companies to provide over 80 brand licensed products at foodservice and retail venues. Visit www.Cinnabon.com for more information, follow on Twitter and Instagram @Cinnabon or become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon

CONTACT: Natania Reed, natania@praytellagency.com



SOURCE Cinnabon

Related Links

https://www.cinnabon.com

