CINNABON CELEBRATES NATIONAL CINNAMON ROLL DAY WITH BOGO OFFER AND NEW GROCERY LINE OF PREMIUM BAKERY INSPIRED COOKIE DOUGHS & DESSERTS

Reward Members can enjoy buy one, get one free* baked good with the code ROLL22 as well as $0 delivery fee** on app and Cinnabon.com orders; Bakery Inspired grocery line to feature eight craveable flavors

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the sweetest day of the year, National Cinnamon Roll Day on Oct. 4, Cinnabon is making it easy for fans to get their cinnamon roll fix.

TWO BAKERY TREATS ROLLED INTO ONE SWEET OFFER

From Oct. 4-7, Cinnabon Rewards members can celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day with a buy one, get one free baked good* offer at participating Cinnabon stores. Baked goods eligible for the offer include the Classic Roll; MiniBon; 4-count of BonBites - the bite-sized version of Cinnabon’s famous cinnamon roll; and Center of the Roll - the ooey-gooey center of the Classic Roll. Cinnabon fans will also receive $0 delivery** on app and Cinnabon.com orders. For fans who can’t get enough Cinnabon or don’t have a bakery nearby, the brand is introducing a new line of eight premium Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Ready-To-Bake Cookie Doughs and Ready-To-Heat Desserts, available at Walmart stores nationwide. Starting Oct. 1, fans can get their fix with new quick and convenient Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Frosted Mini Bites, Cinnamon Coffee Cake, Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough and Salted Caramel Chocolate Cookie Dough, with more treats to hit Walmart shelves Nov. 1.

"If you have ever needed another reason to order a warm, freshly baked cinnamon roll, National Cinnamon Roll Day is it," said Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon. "As the cinnamon roll brand, we're excited to celebrate our favorite day of the year with our biggest offer yet."

Schlotzsky's, a leading fast-casual restaurant franchise home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich and famous baked from scratch buns, will also be getting in on the celebration with their own offer. Schlotzsky's locations that feature Cinnabon will offer guests a BOGO baked good***, with the choice of a Classic Roll, MiniBon or Center of the Roll. This offer is only available in the Schlotzsky's app and will be automatically added to the guest's account, no code required.

To download the Cinnabon app and sign up for Cinnabon Rewards, visit Cinnabon.com/rewards.

NEW CINNABON BAKERY INSPIRED DESSERTS SWEETEN THE GROCERY AISLE AT WALMART

For the ultimate fans that can't get enough of the iconic Cinnabon flavors or for those who don't have a bakery nearby, Cinnabon is also introducing a new line of eight premium Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Ready-To-Bake Cookie Doughs and Ready-To-Heat Desserts, available at Walmart stores nationwide.

"We are always looking for new ways to deliver indulgent bakery-inspired experiences through craveable Cinnabon treats," said Dave Mikita, President, Global Channels. "Just in time for National Cinnamon Roll Day, these new premium Ready-To-Bake Cookie Doughs and Ready-To-Heat Desserts showcase our hunger for innovation and provide another way for fans to get their hands on the Cinnabon taste they know and love."

Starting Oct. 1, Cinnabon fans can get their fix with these new convenient and easy-to-prepare treats at participating Walmart locations:

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough : This irresistible, ready-to-bake Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chip cookie dough is infused with Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chips, giving you a taste of Cinnabon ® in every bite.

: This irresistible, ready-to-bake Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chip cookie dough is infused with Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chips, giving you a taste of Cinnabon in every bite. Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Salted Caramel Chocolate Cookie Dough: Sweet or salty? Why choose when you can have both! Once baked, this craveable, ready-to-bake salted caramel and chocolate chunk cookie dough inspired by the Caramel PecanBon will satisfy any craving.

Sweet or salty? Why choose when you can have both! Once baked, this craveable, ready-to-bake salted caramel and chocolate chunk cookie dough inspired by the Caramel PecanBon will satisfy any craving. Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Frosted Mini Bites : Nothing will have your mouth watering faster than our irresistible bakery inspired mini cinnamon baked bites drizzled with cream cheese icing. Baked with the iconic Cinnabon cinnamon and sugar, this treat allows you to satisfy cravings right at home. Top these delicious bites with decadent cream cheese icing for extra craveable delight!

: Nothing will have your mouth watering faster than our irresistible bakery inspired mini cinnamon baked bites drizzled with cream cheese icing. Baked with the iconic Cinnabon cinnamon and sugar, this treat allows you to satisfy cravings right at home. Top these delicious bites with decadent cream cheese icing for extra craveable delight! Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Coffee Cake: Bakery inspired coffee cake infused with our signature Cinnabon cinnamon and topped with streusel crumble and cream cheese icing. This will become your new favorite dessert, or even breakfast. Ready to heat and eat anytime, anywhere. Enjoy with our irresistible cream cheese icing for the most indulgent experience.

Beginning Nov. 1, the following bakery inspired items will also be added to Walmart shelves:

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : With a history rooted in baking, Cinnabon is proud to bring you the most irresistible traditional ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookie dough, loaded with extra gooey chocolate chips.

: With a history rooted in baking, Cinnabon is proud to bring you the most irresistible traditional ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookie dough, loaded with extra gooey chocolate chips. Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Sugar Cookie Dough : Crafted by our bakery chefs, this classic ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough will satisfy your cravings. Eating the whole box is completely understandable.

: Crafted by our bakery chefs, this classic ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough will satisfy your cravings. Eating the whole box is completely understandable. Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Chocolate Chip Brownie : With an ooey gooey center of chocolate chips, this delicious brownie with chocolate chip center is made EXTRA chocolatey and is sure to satisfy all your cravings. You will not be able to resist this carefully crafted, easy-to-make dessert!

: With an ooey gooey center of chocolate chips, this delicious brownie with chocolate chip center is made EXTRA chocolatey and is sure to satisfy all your cravings. You will not be able to resist this carefully crafted, easy-to-make dessert! Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Red Velvet Cake: Our Southern staple, red velvet cake, is topped with a vanilla streusel crumb topping, chocolate chips and decadent cream cheese icing. You won't be able to stop eating it!

All eight of the new Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough and Ready-To-Heat Desserts retail for $4.98 each (excluding taxes). For more information about the new product line, visit cinnabon.com/products.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon currently operates over 1,200 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.

Fans can now also order their favorite ooey-gooey cinnamon roll, refreshing beverage or delicious baked good for delivery, pickup and catering in the Cinnabon app. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on TikTok, Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

