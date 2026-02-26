GoTo Foods® Marks Two Years of Enterprise Transformation

How unified enterprise capabilities are accelerating innovation, digital transformation and multi-brand scale to drive customer and franchisee value

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years ago, the organization formerly known as Focus Brands embarked on a new era of growth and transformation, unifying its seven iconic foodservice brands under a new name, GoTo Foods. GoTo Foods is creating shared omnichannel capabilities across loyalty, digital, technology and off-premise that accelerate the ability for our brands to build deeper connections with our guests.

GoTo Foods is demonstrating how those shared enterprise capabilities are delivering measurable performance at scale. Since 2019, total system sales from company-enabled channels including loyalty, digital, and off-premise have nearly tripled. This increase reflects the growing importance of customer-first accessibility and convenience and shows how restaurants must leverage a multi-channel sales approach to win in the current foodservice environment.

Rather than addressing challenges for an individual brand in a silo, GoTo Foods is building an infrastructure focused on versatility and speed to market. The company is strengthening its ability to deploy capabilities quickly and to easily scale them across its seven brands. The result is a more consistent, resilient system where digital engagement, loyalty participation, and off-premise accessibility are designed to make it easier for guests to interact with our brands while giving franchisees access to enterprise-level tools without duplicative investment.

"In the increasingly competitive restaurant industry today, sustained success requires an unwavering commitment to both our customers and our franchisees," said Omer Gajial, Chief Executive Officer of GoTo Foods. "At GoTo Foods, our focus on building shared capabilities that easily scale across our portfolio of brands allows us to provide consistent elevated customer experiences. At the same time, these enterprise‑level tools enable each franchisee to better understand, engage, and serve their unique guests—which ultimately drives long‑term value."

Loyalty and Digital Emerge as Powerful Growth Engines

Across the portfolio of brands, GoTo Foods added more than four million new loyalty members last year, highlighting loyalty and customer engagement as the company's most powerful growth engines. Loyalty frequency increased year over year, a core driver of sustained engagement and an important lever for restaurant-level performance. Our growing base of loyalty members play an integral role in driving repeat visits and sustained engagement across the brands. Loyalty members on average visit two to four times more frequently and spend meaningfully more than non-members.

2026 Outlook

GoTo Foods is excited to enter its next phase of innovation and digital transformation at scale. This momentum is underpinned by strong franchise demand. In 2025 alone, GoTo Foods secured commitments to develop more than 1,400 new franchised locations globally, reinforcing confidence in the company model and its ability to support disciplined, scalable growth. In 2026, the company will continue deepening personalization within loyalty, strengthening its multi-channel digital foundation to further extend performance and leverage AI functionality to support customers, franchisees, and long-term system health.

About GoTo Foods

Atlanta-based company GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of December 28, 2025, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 7,300 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries in all 50 states and in 71 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli® and Schlotzsky's® Deli brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. The iconic GoTo Foods brands benefit from strong enterprise growth engines, including marketing, digital, technology and franchise sales & development to propel growth and brand performance. Please visit www.gotofoods.com and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

GoTo Foods is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition, and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience for the second consecutive year.

