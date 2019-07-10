Cinnabon to Bring Bite-Size Moments of Bliss to its Guests Nationwide
On Saturday, July 20, Participating Cinnabon Bakeries Will Give Away Two Free BonBites to Celebrate the Sweet Moments of Summer
Jul 10, 2019, 09:00 ET
ATLANTA, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With long summer days come more opportunities for bliss and moments of connection. Cinnabon®, iconic bakery and purveyor of world famous cinnamon rolls, announced today they will be giving away their poppable, portable BonBites to encourage more bite-size summer moments and small - but tasty - escapes. On Saturday, July 20 from 12pm to 6pm, everyone who visits a participating Cinnabon mall bakery across the U.S. (9am to 1pm at participating Pilot Flying J bakeries) will receive two BonBites completely free, no purchase necessary. Bring your BFF, your mom, your co-worker, your neighbor or your little ones, and enjoy a memorable moment of bite-size bliss and connection.
Small in size but big in flavor, BonBites are the classic cinnamon rolls you know and love in bite-size form. These tiny, delectable treats make enjoying a tasty escape with loved ones (or on your own) that much easier.
"We know that small moments of human connection - from a smile to a hand squeeze to a conversation - positively impact people in a huge way," said Cinnabon Chief Marketing Officer Karyn Sarago. "We want to encourage more of these bite-size moments of bliss among our fans by treating them with our own bite-size treat, BonBites, because Life Needs Frosting!"
If Cinnabon guests are unable to visit a participating bakery on the 20th, BonBites are available year-round in bakeries nationwide in four-count sleeves and 16-count CinnaPacks. For a bakery near you, visit Cinnabon.com/locations. Additionally, BonBites are available via the Cinnabon online shipping platform in 16-count packs and via Cinnabon catering in 36-count trays. More information can be found at www.cinnabon.com.
About Cinnabon:
Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon® currently operates over 1,500 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments. Cinnabon® is also a multi-channel licensor, partnering with other companies to provide over 80 brand licensed products at foodservice and retail venues. Visit www.Cinnabon.com for more information, follow on Twitter and Instagram @Cinnabon or become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon.
