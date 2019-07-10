Cinnabon to Bring Bite-Size Moments of Bliss to its Guests Nationwide

Small in size but big in flavor, BonBites are the classic cinnamon rolls you know and love in bite-size form. These tiny, delectable treats make enjoying a tasty escape with loved ones (or on your own) that much easier.

"We know that small moments of human connection - from a smile to a hand squeeze to a conversation - positively impact people in a huge way," said Cinnabon Chief Marketing Officer Karyn Sarago. "We want to encourage more of these bite-size moments of bliss among our fans by treating them with our own bite-size treat, BonBites, because Life Needs Frosting!"

If Cinnabon guests are unable to visit a participating bakery on the 20th, BonBites are available year-round in bakeries nationwide in four-count sleeves and 16-count CinnaPacks. For a bakery near you, visit Cinnabon.com/locations . Additionally, BonBites are available via the Cinnabon online shipping platform in 16-count packs and via Cinnabon catering in 36-count trays. More information can be found at www.cinnabon.com.

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon® currently operates over 1,500 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

