Cinnamon Shore for the Holidays: Your Holiday Home Away from Home Awaits

Unconstrained by a school calendar or expectations to come to an office, families have freedom to learn and work from anywhere. People are seeking to be together in a place that feels special, but also private, safe, and secure—with wide open spaces and plenty of fresh air. That's what Cinnamon Shore offers.

"With all the challenges and changes that 2020 has brought, it's a great year to try something different around the holidays and to celebrate in a place where all you have to do is relax," says Celeste Edwards, general manager of Cinnamon Shore Vacation Rentals. Those who book between Thanksgiving and New Year's will appreciate all that this charming destination offers:

Large beach homes that can accommodate multiple families. Many Cinnamon Shore rentals boast two master suites, two living areas, multiple decks, designer kitchens, and plenty of seating for mealtimes.

Condos and cottages with master suites and bunks rooms.

A fitness center overlooking the Dune Pool.

On-site restaurants

Village retail.

Easy beach access.

Quiet season charms. The less-crowded beach is just as beautiful in cooler weather.

Cinnamon Shore has grown into a full-fledged resort-style village with luxury accommodations, and its nearby expansion, Cinnamon Shore South, offers more beachside rentals with designer selections and style.

Special Dates During The Holidays

At Thanksgiving, get turkey and all the fixings on site at Dylan's Coal Oven Pizzeria, offering a $45-per-person meal that includes sliced turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean almandine, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Order by Monday, Nov. 18; call 361.416-1844. For those who prefer to do it all themselves, Cinnamon Shore rentals have fully equipped kitchens. The Market at Cinnamon Shore will have beer and wine available for purchase.

The Christmas season kicks off at Cinnamon Shore with a visit from Santa and his reindeer on Sat., Nov. 28, when families can take photos in the Town Center. Port Aransas hosts its Golf Cart Parade and Lighted Boat Parade on Sat., Dec. 5—another great time to book at Cinnamon Shore.

The week between Christmas and New Year's is a quiet season favorite, and on New Year's Eve, chef-run Lisabella's Bistro will offer a prix fixe menu.

As days cool, guests can enjoy Cinnamon Shore's heated Stillwater Pool or bundle up for beach walks. Many rentals have fireplaces for cozy holiday nights.

"We hope many guests make spending time at the beach a new holiday tradition," says Edwards.

Check vacation rental availability at cinnamonshore.com.

