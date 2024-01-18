Cinnamon Shore Plans Daily Fun & Family Pool Debut for Spring Break 2024

Premier, Master-Planned Vacation Community on Mustang Island, Texas, Welcomes Families

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnamon Shore, a charming, family-friendly and resort-style coastal village on the Texas Gulf Coast, gears up to welcome guests for Spring Break 2024.

From March 8-17 in Texas, Spring Break marks the start of Cinnamon Shore's spring travel season with a robust, family-friendly activity schedule and the debut of the brand-new Splish Splash Family Pool. The new pool and splash pad overlook South Lake, joining the luxe, adjacent Cabana Pool and three other community pools.

The property has released the Spring Break schedule with a roster of activities, ranging from sandcastle building, surf lessons, paddleboard and beach yoga to family karaoke, s'more nights, outdoor movies, and live music. DJ music can also be enjoyed at multiple pools, while outdoor games in green spaces include oversized chess and checkers, cornhole, a pirate ship playground, and more.

"Spring Break is a perfect time to bring families together, build bonds, welcome warmer weather, and take full advantage of the beach and Cinnamon Shore's many family-friendly activities in a safe, self-contained environment," says Antonio Sanchez, Director of Operations, Cinnamon Shore Vacation Rentals. "We're also located within a two- to four-hour drive from many Texas cities, so it's an easy drive."

Set along 18 miles of uninterrupted beachfront on Mustang Island, Cinnamon Shore is a self-contained destination and the first New Urban vacation community on the Texas Gulf Coast. Thanks to spacious, large-scale beach homes, charming condos, low-rise townhomes, and picture-perfect cottages, the property is perfectly suited to host Spring Break parties and large family gatherings in a scenic, pedestrian-friendly environment. Cinnamon Shore includes two communities—the original, Cinnamon Shore North that has developed over the past 15 years, and its newer, 150-acre expansion, Cinnamon Shore South.

Families can rent on-site golf carts to cruise to the umbrella-lined beachfront, reserve signature coral-and-white lounge chairs all day, reserve a private beach bonfire, or book a session with an on-site photographer to capture family beach memories. They also have immediate access to on-site restaurants: upscale Lisabella's, Dylan's Coal Oven Pizzeria, and newcomer Shore Café, while C Bar and C Bar Too serve Keira's Pool at "North" and the pool complex at "South." Other resort-like amenities include a fitness center, dog park, private dune crossovers, community fire pits, and several playscapes.

Cinnamon Shore was the first pedestrian-friendly, master-planned vacation home community to open in Port Aransas in 2007.

Port A, as it's affectionately known, is a long time, low-density destination for beachgoers, drawing anglers, birders, nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

