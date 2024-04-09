Cintas Builds Generative AI-Powered Internal Knowledge Center with Google Cloud

Expanded partnership will improve employee-partner and customer experience with Vertex AI Search

CINCINNATI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '24, LAS VEGAS -- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading provider of business to business services, and Google Cloud today announced an expanded partnership to support Cintas' ongoing digital transformation. Cintas will leverage Vertex AI–Google Cloud's generative AI (gen AI) platform–to develop an internal knowledge center that will empower its employee-partners to more quickly and easily source key information that elevates the Cintas customer experience.

As demand grows for more personalized and efficient customer experiences, Cintas recognizes how gen AI can positively empower its workforce. According to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research , A.I. boosted worker productivity by 14%. With Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search, Cintas is developing its own gen AI-powered search engines that can quickly navigate large sets of Cintas contracts, documents, and its product library. This enables employees–partners to better find critical information, improving customer service productivity, speed, and accuracy. As a result, Cintas can focus on delivering remarkable and personalized value to its customers.

The internal knowledge center will help enhance Cintas' customer service capabilities by:

Providing Cintas teams with the insights necessary to deliver a more personalized customer experience, starting from the first interaction with sales through the entire customer life cycle from Cintas' service professionals.

Enabling Cintas teams to search for answers to customers' questions and resolve issues more quickly.

"Empowering our employee-partners with innovative technology to continuously elevate the Cintas customer experience is at the core of Cintas' ongoing digital transformation," said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our forthcoming gen-AI powered knowledge center is a prime example of our continued focus and investment in advancing our technology foundation to benefit our customers and employee-partners."

"While the benefits of harnessing the power of a company's business data are clear, inordinate amounts of time can often be spent trying to understand, synthesize, and summarize that data," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "The new Cintas internal knowledge center, powered by Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities, will help its employees–partners easily derive key insights, identify opportunities, and reduce errors—all while improving the customer experience."

Cintas first realized the benefits of Google Cloud in 2020 when it deployed Kubernetes to modernize its application development. Then, in 2023, Cintas completed the migration of its legacy, on-premises enterprise applications to Google Cloud. As a result, Cintas can now more powerfully leverage the benefits of gen AI while improving decision making and tailoring sales and service interactions through real-time visibility and advanced analytics.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

