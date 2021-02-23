CIO IT Infrastructure Policies - Pandemic Planning Checklist, WFH and Mobility Based IT Infrastructure Policies

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CIO IT Infrastructure Policy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One of the best ways to communicate and understand a company and its operating culture is through its policies. Designing and writing policy and communicating it effectively is an essential skill for professionals to have. By having policy carefully developed and communicated, employees will clearly know what the organization expects from them, the degree of control and independence they will have, and what the benefits and consequences are in regard to adhering to policy.



Research shows that well-run companies are most productive, suffer the least loss of sensitive data, and have less downtime of operations if they have good policies in in place.



Gain control over your IT realm! Download a collection of Janco's IT infrastructure and policy templates. Each can be modified to align with your needs. This comprehensive collection comes with a variety of highly-researched tools that will help you develop a complete guide that fits the unique needs of your organization and provides tools and suggestions for policy communication and enforcement. Work from Home Considerations are included.



Policies include topics like:

Pandemic Planning Checklist - electronic form

Top 10 Technology Travel Tips - Best Practices for International Travel

How to create a WYOD (Wear Your Own Device) strategy

Best Practices for Text Messaging Sensitive Information

Legal considerations of Google Glass and other Wearable Devices

Federal Computer Security Incident Handling Requirements

Best Practices to Meet Compliance Requirements

Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist

Top 10 Cloud and Outsourcing SLA Best Practices

ISO Compliance Requirements

Legal definitions for records management compliance

Generic Service Level Agreement Template

Tips on how to avoid being scammed on social networks

Telecommuting risks faced by the business

Plus much more

Defining Your Optimal IT Infrastructure is a critical task that can no longer wait with all of the changes mandated by PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO, ITIL, Sarbanes-Oxley, changing economic environment, and changes to enterprise operating environments.

A few of the forms are:

Blog Policy Compliance Agreement

BYOD Access and Use Agreement

Company Asset Employee Control Log

Email Employee Agreement

Internet Access Request

Internet and Electronic Communication Employee Agreement

Internet Use Approval

Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement

Pandemic Planning Checklist

Sensitive Information Policy Compliance

Security Access Application

It would take your staff months to develop these procedures from scratch.



The policies help enterprises:

Understand and explain what infrastructure is, enabling enterprises, their constituents, and the executive team to manage the enterprise's technology environment more effectively; Analyze the current state their enterprise's infrastructure so they know where it works well and where to focus improvement efforts; Justify infrastructure spending, using the template's comprehensive definitions and ready to use examples to link IT infrastructure and the enterprise's bottom line; and, Prioritize enterprise resources with a prescriptive tool set that lets enterprises focus their efforts in a cost effective manner.

