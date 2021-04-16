CIO Management Tool Kit, 2021 Edition - EU's GDPR Mandated Requirements, California Privacy Act, Privacy Compliance Policy

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CIO Management Tool Kit - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CIO management concerns are constantly changing but the solutions are always centered around three factors: technology, infrastructure and people

This tool kit has been updated to meet all of the EU's GDPR mandated requirements. In addition, it now reflects all of the requirements of the newly enacted California Privacy Act and contains the Privacy Compliance Policy with its associated electronic forms and job descriptions. The combined length of all the components of the tool kit is over 2,100 pages.

CIO Management Toolkit

CIOs and CTOs are in a constantly evolving field, however, world class CIOs and CTOs focus on three areas to help them manage more effectively.

This toolkit bundle is a collection of the latest CIO's tools which have proven to be the most productive.

Top CIO Management and Planning Priorities

In a recent survey of CIO and C-Level executives, Janco identified the top 10 management and planning priorities that CIOs face and they relate to the three areas mentioned above.

The top 10 concerns are the areas of focus for CIO and enterprises:

Access Management - Network management and control now have an even greater role than before. In January, 69% of the individual interviewed placed that in the top ten. Now it is a priority for 89%. Work From Home - Was not even on the radar in January at 7% (not a high priority) and now 87% place it in the top 10. Mobile Computing - Mobile and end user computing require applications to be outward facing, functional on a myriad of devices, and user friendly for WFH staffers. Now is a priority for 85% of the interviewees versus 76% in January. Blockchain, ERP, and Cloud - Moved down the priority list from 85% to 75% . Social Media Impact - remained about the same with 75% to 78% Security and Hacking - Internal and external threats are on the increase, especially as enterprises continue to increase the growth of mobile and wireless based applications. In both periods surveyed this was a top ten priority by 73% of the individuals interviewed. Staffing - That was the top priority in January at 95% saying it was a priority to 63% saying that it was something that needs to be focused on. A number of the CFOs in the survey noted that they may need to let some non-critical IT professionals go if the re-opening of the US market is slow. Skills for New Technologies - Along with staffing this now is a lower priority. The focus has shifted from new technologies except in the areas associated with the remote workforce. Risk Management - Remains in about the same position in priority as before. Data Privacy - With the rise of WFH, GDPR and CCPA data privacy is a top ten priority for 53% of the interviewees versus 42% in January. ROI on New Technology - Still important but has dropped out of the top 10 priority list with the emphasis on staying in business.

Key Topics Covered:

The CIO Management Tool Kit components are over 2,100 pages in length is provided in MS WORD and PDF formats and includes the following:

Security Manual Template - 2021 Edition

How to Guide for Cloud Processing and Outsourcing - 2021 Edition

IT Job Family Classification HandiGuide

312 Job Descriptions as individual MS Word files - 2021 Edition

Interview and Hiring Guide - 2021 Edition

Latest IT Salary Survey

CIO IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle plus Electronic Forms - Premium Bundle - 2021 Edition

Business and IT Impact Questionnaire - 2021 Edition

Vulnerability and Threat Assessment Tool - 2021 Edition

