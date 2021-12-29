CIO Summit Concludes with Digital Transformation Insights from Joget Customers and Industry Thought Leaders

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc. , the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation and its partner, Mokxa Technologies , concluded an insightful CIO summit at Atlantis, Dubai on December 16, 2021.

The MOJO ( Mokxa and Joget ) CIO co-hosted event gathered attendees from a wide range of industries including computer software, automotive, hospital and healthcare, financial services, government administration, education, construction, logistics and many more. Speakers at the event shared stories on their digital transformation journeys leveraging low-code and cloud native technologies to enable radically efficient enterprise evolution.

Project Management Institute , a US-based world leading professional association for project management with more than 600,000 global members, explained the current Citizen Development evolution and how it benefits IT by freeing up capacity, reducing maintenance costs and improving the transparency of application inventory.

Other customers shared their low-code success by streamlining the development and implementation of their internal and external applications on the Joget platform. These transformations resulted in more than $2 million in savings.

"It was one of the first in-person events we did in the MEA region and it was amazing to see and feel the energy in the room. We are witnessing a revolution in the enterprise software realm - pushing enterprises to move faster and create meaningful business transformations with limited resources. We are excited that we are leading this revolution around the globe," said Parminder Sethi, President and CEO at Mokxa Technologies.

"It was very energizing to hear from customers how they have leveraged Joget in innovative ways and the value they are creating with Joget for their organizations," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO at Joget, Inc. "At Joget we are always focused on how we can enable our customers to go faster with a simple execution and implementation approach."

To learn more about the Joget DX low-code platform, visit https://www.joget.com.

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

About Mokxa Technologies, LLC

Mokxa is a global IT Products, Solutions and Consulting provider with expertise in process and technology transformations including concept, design, development, testing and data architecture. Mokxa offers multiple technological products and solutions in various industries such as Healthcare, M&A, High Tech, Insurance and Financial Services. Mokxa also specializes in products and services around Joget, a low-code/no-code and workflow automation platform with scores of implementations and support services worldwide. With a combination of hybrid thinking, domain experience and technology capabilities powered by innovation and passion, Mokxa strives to bring the best value to its customers with the agility and nimbleness of a startup but grounded in the realities of the customer situation.

