CIO Summit: The Fresh Mindset Needed to Drive Digital Transformation Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Upcoming CIO Leadership Conference in Minneapolis

"Successful CIOs view digital transformation as a business strategy," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President and CEO. "But because digital represents a new way of doing business, CIOs and technology executives need to approach it differently than traditional technology deployments."

The Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will kick-off with a series of compelling 'HMG Tech Talk' discussions that will explore the business, technology, and geo-political trends that are influencing executive strategy. These include presentations by former Amazon executive Wes Arens on effective approaches to leading a culture of innovation; Mark Moore, COO and Co-Founder of Inxeption who will discuss the transformational promise of blockchain; and Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and Chairman, Delphix and author of Disrupt or Die: What the World Needs to Learn from Silicon Valley to Survive the Digital Era who will share effective frameworks for succeeding in the digital era.

Other compelling sessions at the summit will include an executive panel that will explore how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and analytics are driving speed to market and a competitive edge; a panel of leading search executives who will weigh in on the key attributes that make technology executives successful; a set of executive roundtable discussions that enable summit attendees to brainstorm on the top opportunities for applying technologies such as AI, blockchain and cloud applications along with the top challenges that must be overcome to succeed; an executive panel that will explore effective approaches for developing a roadmap for the future; followed by an executive panel that will explore how to lead, reimagine and reinvent the enterprise while driving a culture of genius for success.

Prominent speakers at the summit will include:

Bryce Austin , Strategist & CEO, TCE Strategy

, Strategist & CEO, TCE Strategy Paul Calatayud , CSO Americas, Palo Alto Networks

, CSO Americas, Palo Alto Networks Mark Gingrich , CIO, Surescripts

, CIO, Surescripts Jonathan Shoemaker , CIO, Allina Health

Presenting Partners at the Minneapolis Summit will include The Nerdery. Platinum Partners for the summit include Magenic. Gold Partners include Adobe, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and Tintri. Supporting Partners include Delphix. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year includes SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia.

To visit the Minneapolis summit website and register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and online Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 300,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy's exclusive CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program provides top-tier technology executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer off-the-record straight talk to strengthen their decision-making capabilities and accelerate their career ascent. The CELA program is complemented by the CELA Executive Decision Support services (EDS) which connects enterprise technology executives with their contemporaries who are able to offer their expertise, practical experience, and insights in disciplines ranging from effective C-suite communication strategies to crafting successful 1-3-5-year technology roadmaps.

Additionally, our partnerships with the world's leading search firms provide vital insights into the evolving roles of the CIO and CISO.

The HMG Strategy CIO Executive Leadership Series offers a completely unique experience for IT executives to gain the latest insights and best practices for driving increased business value through the use of IT, and build invaluable relationships with peers and industry experts. The HMG Strategy CISO Executive Leadership Series is designed to provide information security leaders with the insights and best practices they need to tackle the most pressing cyber security challenges facing the enterprise today and going forward.

For more information on joining the strongest executive leadership network and exploring our independent, forward-thinking thought leadership platform, please visit www.hmgstrategy.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cio-summit-the-fresh-mindset-needed-to-drive-digital-transformation-will-power-the-discussion-at-hmg-strategys-upcoming-cio-leadership-conference-in-minneapolis-300631697.html

SOURCE HMG Strategy

Related Links

http://www.hmgstrategy.com

