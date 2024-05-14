CipherHealth Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

Designation underscores CipherHealth's commitment to data security

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a leader in patient-centered communication solutions, today announced it has achieved TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, demonstrating its commitment to robust data security practices.

TX-RAMP (Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program) was established by the Texas Department of Information Resources to create a standardized approach for security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services that process state agency data. CipherHealth's certification signifies compliance with the rigorous standards set forth by the program.

"Receiving TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification is a testament to CipherHealth's unwavering commitment to data security and privacy," said Kenny Adedipe, CISM, CipherHealth Senior Information Security Manager. "This achievement underscores our dedication to meeting the highest standards of security and compliance, providing assurance to health systems in Texas and beyond that their sensitive data is protected."

The certification not only confirms the security of high-impact information resources, but also underscores CipherHealth's straightforward implementation and onboarding process for Texas health systems, as the company complies with all program requirements.

CipherHealth's TX-RAMP certification builds upon its existing data privacy standards, including Security Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification, HIPAA HITECH Compliance, and HITRUST Certification .

For more information about TX-RAMP, visit https://dir.texas.gov/information-security/tx-ramp-eligibility-and-requirements .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning leader in patient-centered communications committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

