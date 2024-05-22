CipherHealth Secures Back-to-Back Wins from Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work and American Business Awards®

Healthcare innovator honored for spearheading cutting-edge solutions in patient-centered communications

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's leading healthcare systems, today announced that it is the recipient of recent awards from both Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work and the Stevie® Awards.

CipherHealth was selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare , an award that recognizes outstanding healthcare employers nationwide. This is the tenth time CipherHealth has been selected for the prestigious award.

CipherHealth was also named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Healthcare Technology Solution category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. This marks the third consecutive year CipherHealth has been recognized by the Stevie Awards. CipherHealth won a Silver Stevie Award last year and a Bronze Stevie® Award in 2022, both in the Healthcare Technology Solution category.

"We are incredibly honored to once again be recognized by both of these prestigious industry organizations," said CipherHealth CEO Jake Pyles. "Our dedication to fostering meaningful healthcare conversations and ensuring equitable access to care remains strong. As respected leaders in patient-centered communications, we are relentless in our pursuit of progress, constant refinement, and the delivery of exceptional experiences for patients and care teams."

Employing cutting-edge automated technology, CipherHealth's solutions are strategically embedded in every phase of the patient journey. This includes pre-care communications proven to minimize appointment no-shows and facilitate care transitions; point-of-care rounding to enhance communications and enable patient self-serviceability; and post-discharge outreach to improve transitions of care and reduce readmissions.

Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work honors workplaces that empower workers to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services. Organizations selected for this award strive to improve their work environment and increase employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention through innovative changes in the workplace.

"Being recognized by Modern Healthcare for the tenth time is especially meaningful because it's based on feedback from our own employees," said Jennifer Compagni, Chief People Officer at CipherHealth. "We are all working very hard to maintain the great things about our culture that got us on the list - and to constantly evolve to ensure that we stay competitive and are able to retain our talent over time."

"With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent," noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success."

In acknowledging the Stevie® Awards winners, leadership commended their resilience amid economic headwinds and their progress in healthcare technology.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

CipherHealth will be celebrated at the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Oct. 10 in Nashville, TN. Information about the gala is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala .

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning leader in patient-centered communications committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

SOURCE CipherHealth