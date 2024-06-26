CipherHealth Announces Capital Investment by Atalaya Capital Management, Setting Stage for Future Growth in Patient-Centered Communications

Capital infusion to enable strategic investments in the business.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth, Inc., a leader in patient-centered communication solutions, announced that it has received a capital investment from Atalaya Capital Management in support of CipherHealth's continued growth and expansion.

Since 2009, CipherHealth has been a leader in patient engagement, providing a platform that enables patients and caregivers to connect through scalable and omnichannel communications. They help healthcare systems better understand all patients, while providing communications that are personal, relevant and actionable. The incremental capital raised from Atalaya will allow CipherHealth to continue investing in its award-winning solutions and deliver its industry-leading service across the healthcare continuum.

"We are excited to partner with Atalaya as we position our business for our next stage of growth. The investment will provide us with capital to support our ongoing strategic initiatives and improved delivery of care," said Jake Pyles, CEO of CipherHealth.

"We are impressed by CipherHealth's comprehensive offering and continuous product improvement as it strives to create better patient experience and outcomes. We are excited to contribute to CipherHealth's continued success," said Mark Schachter, Managing Director at Atalaya.

Lincoln International acted as exclusive financial advisor to CipherHealth, helping to arrange and negotiate the capital raise.

About CipherHealth:

CipherHealth is an award-winning leader in patient-centered communications committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

About Atalaya:

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes – specialty finance, real estate, and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has approximately $10.5 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.atalayacap.com .

SOURCE CipherHealth