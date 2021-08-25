CipherHealth Included in Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Clinical Communication

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement leader CipherHealth today announced it was listed on the Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Clinical Communication. The technology vendors and service providers included in this recognition program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

The Constellation Shortlist recognizes the value CipherHealth's dynamic platform delivers to the nation's leading healthcare systems in the form of patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights. CipherHealth's in-care, pre-care, and post-care solutions, underpinned by a powerful, interoperable engagement engine, connect providers, patients, and caregivers at every stage of the patient journey.

"We're honored to be included among the innovators on the Constellation Shortlist," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer Jake Pyles. "Healthcare organizations are facing challenging times, working to not only recoup lost revenue, but also build new engagement solutions that function across a variety of care settings. We're excited that our work to help forward-leaning healthcare organizations reimagine engagement for the future of care is being recognized in such a significant way."

The accolade comes at a key time for CipherHealth, having just announced its next-generation patient engagement platform . Representing a single, unified system for engagement across settings and across the care continuum, the platform helps to close communication gaps, enable personalized care, reduce manual tasks for staff members, and improve staff well-being.

"The ShortList™ is the first place business and technology leaders go for vendor selection, based on the collective view of Constellation's clients, partners, and analysts who are on the front lines of understanding the technology landscape," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Our analysts know that vendor selection is more of an art than a science and that the listed vendors all play a special role by industry, geography, and size of company. We know these are tough decisions and we hope this helps buyers get a head start. For those who want a detailed analysis, we are there to help with short advisory calls."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

