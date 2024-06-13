CipherHealth Launches AI Summaries to Transform Patient Rounding

"With the rise of generative AI, we're entering a new era of patient-centered communications that leverages innovative technologies to put patients more firmly in control of their care journeys," said Suzie Sfarra , CipherHealth SVP of Product. "AI Summaries not only revolutionizes how providers use patient data to enhance care quality and operational efficiency, but also makes every interaction personalized, informed, and human."

AI Summaries tackles common rounding pain points such as complex data management, staff burnout, and patient frustration with its suite of AI-enabled capabilities, including:

Clear and concise summaries of patient histories

Inform talking points based on patients' specific health journeys and current needs

Insights on specific aspects of patient care or experience that need attention

Real-time data accessibility across a centralized platform to prevent information gaps and support timely interventions

Seamless information flow to streamline preparation, save time on data gathering, and focus more on direct patient care

"CipherHealth's new AI Summaries solution allows staff to anticipate patient needs before entering the room, significantly improving care delivery," said Jason Coffey RN, MSN, System Director, Employee Experience at Kentucky-based healthcare system Norton Healthcare . "The tailored, concise summaries are particularly valued for eliminating redundancy and providing both granular insights and a holistic view of the patient. In addition to our ability to deliver personalized, efficient care, this new tool enhances the employee experience by giving our staff time back to spend meaningfully with patients."

AI Summaries is available now. To learn more, click here .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning leader in patient-centered communications committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

