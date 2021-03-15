CipherHealth Puts New Focus on Curbing Burnout and Improving Mental Health Among Exhausted Healthcare Workers

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth, a pioneer of patient engagement solutions, has announced today a new staff well-being initiative, leveraging its staff rounding and engagement solutions to assist hospitals and health systems grappling with the deep mental health issues stemming from the frontline battle with COVID-19.

The psychological toll of the COVID-19 pandemic for frontline healthcare workers is staggering. According to a Yale University Study, 23% of healthcare workers during the pandemic reported post-traumatic stress disorder, 14% had probable major depression, and 15% had generalized anxiety disorder. What's more, over 40% suffered from alcohol abuse. They are exhausted, overwhelmed, and scarred from a year-long marathon battling the worst pandemic in a century.

CipherHealth's digital engagement solutions are already helping many of the most recognized hospitals and healthcare systems support their frontline workers by providing a streamlined and automated way to monitor staff well-being, address safety and compliance concerns, provide motivation and recognition, and collect real-time data to inform on future strategic staffing investments – all while eliminating tedious, administrative tasks from their days so they can focus on delivering the highest quality care to their patients. Healthcare systems with a dedicated focus on their staff help improve job satisfaction and retention, reducing turnover costs, helping recruitment efforts, and improving patient outcomes.

"It's difficult to overstate the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has put upon medical workers everywhere. It's an acute problem that will long outlast the pandemic and it's incumbent upon hospital leaders to address it systematically and holistically," said Chandni Mathur, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "CipherHealth's staff well-being solutions open up direct lines of communication between frontline staff and hospital executives, allowing leaders to get real-time insights into staff wellness and address any issues through fast action."

CipherHealth's staff well-being solutions provide an avenue for leaders to understand the evolving concerns of their staff members in real time. Through surveys and information collection, followed by meticulous data analysis with actionable insights, hospital leaders can demonstrate their commitment to proactively listening to, identifying, and addressing concerns as they arise.

"We've just experienced the hardest year in modern medical history, evidenced by the trauma felt by medical staff everywhere. There remains a wide gap that needs to be filled in order to meaningfully improve staff well-being," said CipherHealth Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Romano, RN, MSN. "Staff rounding is one of the most important tools hospitals have at their disposal to counter burnout and turnover, protect the emotional and physical well-being for frontline staff, improve retention and recruitment, prevent avoidable adverse patient outcomes, and make data-driven decisions that will have immediate impacts on every staff member, from the frontlines of care to the back office."

CipherHealth's staff rounding and outreach solutions are available today for immediate deployment. For more information, visit: cipherhealth.com/staffwellbeing.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning and proven technology solutions leader committed to enhancing communication and care throughout the patient journey for all those involved. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped shape the patient and staff engagement category, delivering groundbreaking products to help care providers effectively and efficiently deliver quality care for their patients. CipherHealth's suite of digital engagement programs sets new standards for care and empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones.

SOURCE CipherHealth

Related Links

http://www.cipherhealth.com

