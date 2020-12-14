CipherHealth Recognized with Enabling Technology Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan for its Patient Engagement Platform

Within hospitals and remotely, CipherHealth helps providers, patients, families and caregivers better manage health for improved outcomes, reduced costs and bottom-line growth while enhancing patient and provider experiences. Its solutions eliminate the need for manual intervention through automated patient outreach and staff communication, whether the care is delivered in-person, at home or virtually through telehealth and telemedicine solutions. Patients and providers alike seek a single-vendor platform that covers the entire gamut of patient engagement solutions, and CipherHealth covers the full spectrum of pre-care, point-of-care and post-care use cases.

"In this era of COVID-19, the need for agile and flexible communications is more important than ever to keep patients, caregivers, and families informed with timely and accurate information. CipherHealth plays a crucial role for healthcare providers by supporting and optimizing care coordination and communications for hundreds of care scenarios ranging from cancer screenings, to vaccine reminders and, more recently, COVID-19-specific solutions. CipherHealth focuses on enhanced and continuous communication across the patient journey and proactively supports preventive care interventions and longitudinal patient monitoring—becoming an ideal patient engagement solution provider," said Chandni Mathur, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its powerful readmission reduction solution ensures seamless care transitions and peerless patient engagement."

The global digital patient engagement solutions market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 20.9% in the next five years to over $30 billion by 2025. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the increased uptake of these solutions in 2020, and Frost & Sullivan estimates this growth to continue in 2021 and 2022 as well.

The company's platform allows for proactive, personalized communication during pre-care, point-of-care, and post-care interactions. By enabling automated outreach, healthcare providers are able to scale their engagement efforts to improve population health, including through prevenative measures, transitional care management and post-discharge care. With point-of-care solutions such as digital rounding, CipherHealth captures and codifies in-person interactions, further enabling purposeful communications inside and outside the hospital. Because CipherHealth provides both in-person care and remote patient engagement tools on the same platform, it's uniquely equipped to cover the full patient continuum in the care journey.

"CipherHealth was quick to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year with many add-on capabilities and virtual care services, helping healthcare systems keep patients engaged and connected with staff through virtual, patient-centric care delivery. To help manage the caseload increase, it initiated programs such as pre-screening of patients scheduled for outpatient visits through automated outreach. The program queries symptoms, exposure and travel history, assessing the answers to alert and divert the in person appointment for a telehealth visit," noted Supriya Lala Kundu, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "CipherHealth has gained significant traction by catering to the diverse needs of their healthcare system customers, their associated providers and ambulatory surgery centers.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Innovation Leadership Award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

