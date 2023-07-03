Cipia announces first European carmaker design win

This first European design win continues the company's global expansion, following recent deals with automakers in the US and China

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced a new design win for a European automotive manufacturer. The deal, Cipia's first for a European OEM, will see Cipia's Driver Sense Driver Monitoring System (DMS) installed in a car model to be sold in Europe. Start of Production is expected during 2024.

From July 2026, all new cars registered in the European Union will be required to include a distraction and drowsiness monitoring system installed in the vehicle, spurring European automakers to incorporate such systems in their new models.

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia, said "Cipia is experiencing a year of accelerated growth, with 60% increase in the number of OEM wins across the globe. In the first half of 2023, we have won a new American EV OEM, a Chinese OEM and now, our first European OEM, bringing Cipia to a total of 8 carmakers worldwide. We will continue to deliver word-class, robust in-cabin computer vision solutions to our customers, to keep drivers, passengers and all road users comfortable and safe."

The Driver Sense DMS will run on an Omnivision SoC, with the IR sensor expected to be located on the vehicle's A-pillar. Cipia's market leading technology uses computer vision and AI to monitor a driver's state in real time, by tracking head pose, direction of gaze, driver position and actions to determine if the driver is focused on the road, distracted or drowsy, holding a phone while driving and more.

A month ago, Cipia announced that a leading global OEM has started production on three car models that will integrate Cipia's Driver Sense driver monitoring system. The three vehicles are being produced for the global market, including the USA. With this design win, Cipia has reached 33 design wins, over 12 platforms, across 8 car manufacturers.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a complete video telematics and a driver monitoring solution for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 33 design wins, over 12 platforms, across 8 car manufacturers. Cipia's OEM customers currently include two electric car manufacturers in the US, a European OEM. SAIC Motors, Chery, an American car brand in China, and additional car manufacturers in China.

