Cipia Announces the Expansion of its Aftermarket Driver Monitoring Business to Support SaaS Platforms

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced an expansion of its aftermarket offering to support SaaS platforms. As part of this strategic approach, Cipia is collaborating with Gurtam following the successful integration of Cipia-FS10 into Gurtam's Wialon platform . Cipia's aftermarket driver monitoring device is now available to Gurtam's customers through the platform.

Since reaching its low point in 2009, there has been a 52% increase in the number of truck-related fatalities in the United States. To combat a major growing cause of accidents in the US and around the world, the Cipia-FS10 device is a fleet-focused aftermarket solution that utilizes AI and computer vision algorithms to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, identity, and dangerous actions such as holding a cellphone while driving. The system provides real-time life-saving alerts to the driver as well as tailored alerts to the fleet manager and dispatcher for smarter and more efficient fleet management. Additionally, the system supplies data and long-term statistics on the performance and efficiency of drivers and vehicle fleets for driver evaluation algorithms.

The integration and availability of Cipia-FS10 on Gurtam's Wialon platform offers direct market penetration for the DMS solution to TSPs connected to the SaaS Platform, and a quicker proof of concept process (POC), compared to the process required working directly with a TSP or through distributors. The device will be available for purchase directly from Cipia for all Gurtam customers.

The new SaaS Platforms market approach comes in addition to Cipia's work directly with large TSPs and via distributors globally, Cipia-FS10 driver monitoring device is already in POCs and initial deployments.

"There is great demand for DMS solutions in the commercial vehicle fleet market, and the integration of our Cipia-FS10 device on SaaS platforms like Gurtam's Wialon platform provides us with the strategic benefit of direct access to the platform's customers," said David Tolub CEO of Cipia. "We view the aftermarket fleet industry as a significant growth engine for Cipia in the coming years and will continue to invest in it alongside our work with OEMs."

"I do believe that our cooperation with Cipia is just the beginning of the huge success. The telematics market keeps growing, new niches and opportunities open up. Having great cooperation in cutting-edge technologies is always challenging. And I am sure that with the efforts of both Gurtam and Cipia, we will get great recognition and pave the road to reaching significant results," says Kseniya Dolia, VP of Technology Partnerships at Gurtam.

Cipia's growth in the aftermarket builds on its successes with OEMs. To date, Cipia has earned design wins for 21 different vehicle models, on seven different platforms with five different car manufacturers. Their design wins include SAIC Motor, the largest car manufacturer in China, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in the United States, and three leading car manufacturers in China.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems, and Cipia-FS10 - a driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

About Gurtam:

Gurtam is an international software development company with offices in Vilnius, Minsk, Moscow, Boston, Dubai, and Buenos Aires. Gurtam's flagship solution is Wialon , the GPS tracking and IoT platform available in SaaS and server-based versions. The platform is compatible with over 2,600 types of GPS tracking devices and is used by 2,300 service providers in more than 150 countries with 3,000,000+ units being tracked worldwide.

