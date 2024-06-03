Cipia Awarded 5 Design Wins for Industry-Leading European Commercial Vehicle OEM

Cipia Expands European Footprint with Key Design Wins in Commercial Vehicle OEM Sector

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that it has been selected to provide Driver Sense driver monitoring system (DMS) to an industry-leading European Commercial Vehicle OEM. Cipia's DMS will be integrated into five truck models, which will be manufactured in Europe and sold globally. The planned Start of Production (SOP) is during 2025.

In these models, Cipia's DMS will run on a Texas Instruments (TI) SoC. With this latest announcement, Cipia marks a significant milestone, having been selected to provide its Driver Sense technology to three European OEMs in less than 12 months. This highlights the company's rapid expansion into the European market.

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia, said, "The regulatory environment in Europe is leading OEMs to build their safest vehicles ever. More European OEMs are choosing Cipia's in-cabin sensing solutions, recognizing our commitment not only to robust technology but also to the highest level of customer support and swift delivery. Our approach is designed to meet demanding design and production deadlines, ensuring compliance with tight regulatory timelines."

Following this announcement, Cipia now holds 66 design wins across 10 car manufacturers in the US, Europe and China.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a video telematics and a driver monitoring solution for telematics service providers and fleets. Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today. To date, Cipia holds 66 design wins across 10 car manufacturers in the US, Europe and China.

