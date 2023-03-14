Cipia Awarded Design Win by US Electric Vehicle Manufacturer for Driver and Cabin Monitoring Software

This award by a new Electric Vehicle OEM further expands Cipia's existing footprint in the US OEM automotive market

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that it has been awarded a design win from a new OEM customer: a US electric vehicle carmaker (OEM). The company's Driver Sense Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Cabin Sense Occupancy Monitoring System (OMS) will be integrated into an electric SUV model and will be running on Nvidia and Qualcomm SOCs.

The EV model is set to start production during 2024 and expected to be sold globally.

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia, said "This design win with a second US auto manufacturer further cements Cipia's position as one of the leading providers of in-cabin sensing solutions to OEMs around the world".

Driver Sense DMS was designed to meet the latest regulatory requirements and safety standards regarding driver monitoring. Cabin Sense OMS is a natural expansion of the technology to also cover the passengers in the vehicle. This new announcement brings Cipia to a total of 30 design wins, over 10 platforms and 7 OEMs globally. Several of these models are already in production and available on the roads today.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a complete video telematics and a driver monitoring solution for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 30 design wins, over 10 platforms, across 7 car manufacturers. Cipia's OEM customers currently include two electric car manufacturers in the US, SAIC Motors, Chery, an American car brand in China, and one additional leading car manufacturer in China.

