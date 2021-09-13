Cipia Records 197% Growth Year-Over-Year in H1 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia , an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, announced rapid year-over-year growth, recording a 197% increase in revenue in H1 2021 compared with the same period in 2020.

As part of its strong 2021, Cipia nearly tripled its revenue to close to $2.6M in H1 2021.

"As more countries awake to the dangers of distracted driving, the global demand for DMS is rising," said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. "With our Driver Sense DMS and our fleet focused Cipia-FS10 device, we provide quality driver monitoring solutions to meet the growing demand for state of the art safety features for OEMs and fleets."

Utilizing Cipia's proprietary computer vision and AI algorithms, the company's Driver Sense DMS monitors visual indicators of drivers in real-time to detect signs of distracted driving and drowsiness behind the wheel. The integration of Driver Sense enables OEMs to deliver customers safer cars, which issue life-saving alerts and avert potential accidents.

