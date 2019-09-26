Cipla Announces the Launch of Daptomycin for Injection, 500 mg/vial, Single-dose Vials (for Intravenous use only)

MUMBAI, India and WARREN, New Jersey, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited and its subsidiary Cipla USA, Inc., (hereafter referred to as "Cipla") announce the launch of Daptomycin for Injection, 500mg/vial, single-dose vial, AP-rated generic equivalent of Cubicin® for Injection in the United States.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Cubicin® for Injection (daptomycin for injection) had U.S. sales of approximately $606 Million for the 12-month period ending June 2019. The product is available for shipping immediately.

About Cipla USA, Inc.:

Cipla USA, Inc., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cipla Limited representing its direct market presence in the U.S. and focused on marketing the highest quality pharmaceutical products in the retail and institutional spaces in the country. The addition of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Exelan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2016, including the manufacturing facilities in New York, strengthened Cipla USA, Inc.'s presence in the U.S. By leveraging Cipla's strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Cipla USA, Inc. has been able to build a strong organic pipeline of limited competition complex generic products, and explore an inorganic portfolio of specialty products, all with a view to offering meaningful healthcare solutions to patients in the country. Cipla USA, Inc. is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, and is today among the most dispensed generic players by prescription. For more information, please visit www.ciplausa.com.

About Cipla Ltd:

Established in 1935, Cipla Ltd. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla Ltd. is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT June'19) and its South African subsidiary is the 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT June'19). For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

