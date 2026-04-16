CIQ Delivers the First Enterprise Linux Compliance Platform for Federal Cryptographic Validation and Post-Quantum Readiness

Compliance checkboxes do not reduce attack surface. Validated cryptography, pre-applied hardening and audit evidence built into the OS do, before four federal compliance deadlines converge.

RENO, Nev., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIQ, the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux, today announced that RLC Pro and RLC Pro Hardened are the first commercial Enterprise Linux platforms to ship with federally validated cryptography and post-quantum readiness built in, on the same distribution, out of the box. CIQ's compliance platform spans validated cryptography, pre-applied hardening and audit evidence across RLC Pro, RLC Pro Hardened and Ascender Pro, addressing all four federal compliance deadlines converging between September 2026 and January 2027, from a single vendor, with no rebuild required.

Federal auditors and third-party assessors will not close the cryptographic compliance requirement without an active certificate issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). In short, just turning on FIPS Mode does not mean a system is FIPS compliant. Organizations that present a configuration setting instead of an active certificate number receive an automatic audit finding.

Four federal deadlines land within seven months of each other, and each one raises the compliance bar. On September 21, all FIPS 140-2 certificates transition to Historical status under NIST's Cryptographic Module Validation Program and cannot be used for new government procurement. CMMC Phase 1 requires Department of Defense contractors that handle federal contract information or controlled unclassified information to demonstrate cybersecurity compliance, with FIPS-validated modules as a stated requirement.

Quantum-resistant algorithm requirements take effect for national security system acquisitions in January 2027. The same compliance mandate applies across financial services, energy, healthcare and telecom.

CIQ addresses all requirements with one platform, one vendor, and one support relationship. RLC Pro ships with five active (and more coming), publicly verifiable NIST-issued cryptographic certificates (Nos. 5200, 5117, 5116, 5113 and 5095) on pinned long-term support versions, and is the only commercial Linux distribution with a validated certificate for OpenSSL on Rocky Linux 8. Any auditor can verify them in the NIST database before an organization commits to a platform.

RLC Pro Hardened extends that validated foundation for organizations under federal contractor and regulatory compliance requirements. Up to 95 percent of federal security configuration standards take effect at build time, which reduces manual hardening from more than 40 hours to under 30 minutes per system. Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG) monitors kernel integrity at runtime, detects kernel-level exploitation and blocks it with minimal overhead. Existing binaries, automation and third-party software certifications transfer without modification.

Ascender Pro, CIQ's enterprise automation platform, manages Linux and Windows natively under one management plane. It runs security hardening workflows, verifies cryptographic compliance, applies patches and collects 800-171 assessment evidence as a byproduct of normal operations, so the evidence is ready before the assessor requests it. Federal compliance frameworks added 32 percent more audit checkpoints in their most recent revision. Ascender Pro is what closes audits on schedule.

CIQ's NSS module is the first Enterprise Linux module to achieve CAVP certification for both ML-KEM and ML-DSA, the post-quantum algorithms NIST finalized in 2024, with full federal module validation projected for Q2 2027. Organizations that deploy RLC Pro today get validated cryptography for current audit requirements and certified post-quantum readiness for 2027, on the same platform, with no configuration trade-offs.

"Defense contractors, financial institutions and healthcare organizations face four federal compliance deadlines within seven months of each other, and most of them run Enterprise Linux infrastructure that will not pass a single one," said Peter Nelson, chief technology officer at CIQ. "CIQ built one stack so customers do not have to. The OS ships validated, hardening takes effect at build time and audit evidence exists before the assessor requests it."

RLC Pro, RLC Pro Hardened and Ascender Pro are available now. For more information or to schedule a technical briefing, visit http://ciq.com/services/cryptographic-compliance/.

About CIQ

CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and an enterprise infrastructure company built for sovereign AI, high-performance computing and research infrastructure. CIQ delivers a complete software stack, from the operating system to orchestration, so enterprises, government agencies, research institutions and supercomputing centers deploy workloads with strategic independence and operational control. CIQ's product portfolio includes RLC Pro enterprise operating systems, Ascender Pro for IT automation, Fuzzball for cloud HPC orchestration, Warewulf Pro for cluster provisioning, and Apptainer, the leading container system for high-performance computing. For more information, visit ciq.com.

Media Contact Cristin Connelly | Cathey.co for CIQ | [email protected]

SOURCE CIQ